In the land of Niger
A man walks past a sign reading "Niger" in Niamey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men work in a leather tannery in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past the Grand Mosque of Agadez, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man covers his face during a sandstorm at night at a hotel in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy sits on a broken car in the Pays-Bas neighborhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy sits in front of goats for sale at an animal market in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Ushers attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Goats stand on a cliff overlooking the Pays-Bas neighbourhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Journalist Raby Bako rehearses before hosting the nightly news broadcast at national television ORTN headquarters in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man sits on a motorcycle in front of yams for sale at the the Grand Market in Niamey, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men are reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Oudou Zibou, the manager of the Savana Hotel, sits in the hotel's reception in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks amid mud brick houses in the old city of Agadez, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Students listen to a speech by the World Bank poverty reduction director Marcelo Giugale in Niamey, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men toss squash onto the banks of the Niger River in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man walking past a school is reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Youths smoke a water pipe on the grass of the National Museum in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
National guardsman Ayouba Dakka poses for a picture at the prefecture of Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A map of the department of Arlit is seen at the prefect's office in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soccer players, perched on a fence, watch a pick-up game in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men wait for medical care at Areva's Somair hospital in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Six-year-old Hauwaou peers out from behind a wall next to a garbage dump in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An usher looks at a picture of Niger's President Mahamdou Issoufou before the meeting of a government consulting body at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A sign for an Areva uranium mine is seen close to Imouraren, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men fish in the Niger River in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past mud brick houses in front of uranium mining byproduct, seen in the background, at Areva's Cominak uranium mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Sulfuric acid used for heap leaching is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People ride a motorcycle down a dusty street in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
