In the land of Niger
A man walks past a sign reading "Niger" in Niamey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man walks past a sign reading "Niger" in Niamey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men work in a leather tannery in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men work in a leather tannery in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past the Grand Mosque of Agadez, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past the Grand Mosque of Agadez, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man covers his face during a sandstorm at night at a hotel in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man covers his face during a sandstorm at night at a hotel in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulphuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulphuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy sits on a broken car in the Pays-Bas neighborhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy sits on a broken car in the Pays-Bas neighborhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy sits in front of goats for sale at an animal market in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy sits in front of goats for sale at an animal market in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Ushers attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Ushers attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Goats stand on a cliff overlooking the Pays-Bas neighbourhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Goats stand on a cliff overlooking the Pays-Bas neighbourhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Journalist Raby Bako rehearses before hosting the nightly news broadcast at national television ORTN headquarters in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Journalist Raby Bako rehearses before hosting the nightly news broadcast at national television ORTN headquarters in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulphuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulphuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man sits on a motorcycle in front of yams for sale at the the Grand Market in Niamey, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man sits on a motorcycle in front of yams for sale at the the Grand Market in Niamey, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men are reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men are reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Oudou Zibou, the manager of the Savana Hotel, sits in the hotel's reception in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Oudou Zibou, the manager of the Savana Hotel, sits in the hotel's reception in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks amid mud brick houses in the old city of Agadez, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks amid mud brick houses in the old city of Agadez, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Students listen to a speech by the World Bank poverty reduction director Marcelo Giugale in Niamey, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Students listen to a speech by the World Bank poverty reduction director Marcelo Giugale in Niamey, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men toss squash onto the banks of the Niger River in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men toss squash onto the banks of the Niger River in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man walking past a school is reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man walking past a school is reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Youths smoke a water pipe on the grass of the National Museum in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Youths smoke a water pipe on the grass of the National Museum in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
National guardsman Ayouba Dakka poses for a picture at the prefecture of Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
National guardsman Ayouba Dakka poses for a picture at the prefecture of Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A map of the department of Arlit is seen at the prefect's office in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A map of the department of Arlit is seen at the prefect's office in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soccer players, perched on a fence, watch a pick-up game in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soccer players, perched on a fence, watch a pick-up game in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men wait for medical care at Areva's Somair hospital in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men wait for medical care at Areva's Somair hospital in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Six-year-old Hauwaou peers out from behind a wall next to a garbage dump in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Six-year-old Hauwaou peers out from behind a wall next to a garbage dump in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An usher looks at a picture of Niger's President Mahamdou Issoufou before the meeting of a government consulting body at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An usher looks at a picture of Niger's President Mahamdou Issoufou before the meeting of a government consulting body at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A sign for an Areva uranium mine is seen close to Imouraren, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A sign for an Areva uranium mine is seen close to Imouraren, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men fish in the Niger River in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men fish in the Niger River in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past mud brick houses in front of uranium mining byproduct, seen in the background, at Areva's Cominak uranium mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past mud brick houses in front of uranium mining byproduct, seen in the background, at Areva's Cominak uranium mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Sulfuric acid used for heap leaching is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Sulfuric acid used for heap leaching is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People ride a motorcycle down a dusty street in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People ride a motorcycle down a dusty street in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
Westminster dog show
Sky the wire fox terrier won "best in show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Kids reading to cats
Schoolchildren read to cats at a Pennsylvania animal shelter as part of a program to improve reading skills and gain confidence.
Starlings in the sky
The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.
Crack pipe vending machine
A vending machine that dispenses clean crack pipes opens in Vancouver.
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.