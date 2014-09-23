Edition:
In the oil sands

Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Pipes which are part of the processing plant at the McKay River Suncor in-situ operations are seen near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Pipes which are part of the processing plant at the McKay River Suncor in-situ operations are seen near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A log lays in a tailings pond at the Suncor operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A log lays in a tailings pond at the Suncor operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A scarecrow dressed up on sticks to keep birds away from landing on oil ponds is seen at the McKay River Suncor in-situ operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A scarecrow dressed up on sticks to keep birds away from landing on oil ponds is seen at the McKay River Suncor in-situ operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Oil at the second phase of separation from the sand is seen at the Suncor processing plant near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Oil at the second phase of separation from the sand is seen at the Suncor processing plant near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Giant dump trucks haul raw oil sands at the Suncor mining operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Giant dump trucks haul raw oil sands at the Suncor mining operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

An oil sands worker checks the oil during the first step of separation at the Suncor processing plant at their oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

An oil sands worker checks the oil during the first step of separation at the Suncor processing plant at their oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The processing facility at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The processing facility at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A tailings pond is seen near the Syncrude operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A tailings pond is seen near the Syncrude operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The Suncor oil sands processing plant is seen near the Athabasca River near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The Suncor oil sands processing plant is seen near the Athabasca River near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A Suncor oil worker checks an oil tank at the Suncor operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A Suncor oil worker checks an oil tank at the Suncor operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Worker camp housing projects are seen at the Suncor Firebag in-situ operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Worker camp housing projects are seen at the Suncor Firebag in-situ operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Bulldozers clear an area at the new Suncor Fort Hills mining operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Bulldozers clear an area at the new Suncor Fort Hills mining operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The Suncor processing plant is seen near the Athabasca River near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The Suncor processing plant is seen near the Athabasca River near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Oil at the first phase of separation from the sand is seen at the Suncor processing plant near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Oil at the first phase of separation from the sand is seen at the Suncor processing plant near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The top layer of muskeg and earth (L) is removed at the Syncrude oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The top layer of muskeg and earth (L) is removed at the Syncrude oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Pipelines run at the McKay River Suncor oil sands in-situ operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Pipelines run at the McKay River Suncor oil sands in-situ operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The city of Fort McMurray, Alberta, is seen from the air September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The city of Fort McMurray, Alberta, is seen from the air September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Heavy equipment is seen on a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Heavy equipment is seen on a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Giant dump trucks dump raw oil sands for processing at the Suncor oil sands mining operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Giant dump trucks dump raw oil sands for processing at the Suncor oil sands mining operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A employee works in the operations room at the McKay River Suncor oil sands in-situ operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A employee works in the operations room at the McKay River Suncor oil sands in-situ operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

New pine trees grow at reclaimed land that was once mined by Suncor at their oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

New pine trees grow at reclaimed land that was once mined by Suncor at their oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A water treatment pond is seen at the McKay River Suncor operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A water treatment pond is seen at the McKay River Suncor operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Water ponds are seen at the Suncor operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Water ponds are seen at the Suncor operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

