Edition:
United Kingdom

In the path of Hurricane Rina

Friday, October 28, 2011

A police truck patrols a pier during rain and winds caused by Hurricane Rina in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

A police truck patrols a pier during rain and winds caused by Hurricane Rina in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
1 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

A man holds a woman on a pier in the rain caused by Hurricane Rina in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

A man holds a woman on a pier in the rain caused by Hurricane Rina in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
2 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

Deck chairs are tied up on the beach as rain and wind caused by Hurricane Rina lash out in Playa del Carmen, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

Deck chairs are tied up on the beach as rain and wind caused by Hurricane Rina lash out in Playa del Carmen, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
3 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

Seagulls are seen flying on a beach in Playa del Carmen, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

Seagulls are seen flying on a beach in Playa del Carmen, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
4 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

A tourist walks while palm trees sway with the wind caused by the nearness of the Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun's hotel zone, October 25, 2011. REUETERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

A tourist walks while palm trees sway with the wind caused by the nearness of the Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun's hotel zone, October 25, 2011. REUETERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
5 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

Marines invite citizens on a street to go to cyclone shelters in Cancun, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 28, 2011

Marines invite citizens on a street to go to cyclone shelters in Cancun, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

People wait to check their documents at Cancun airport, as they prepare to return home, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

People wait to check their documents at Cancun airport, as they prepare to return home, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
7 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

A man passes by a "Hurricane Clearance" sign in Playa del Carmen, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

A man passes by a "Hurricane Clearance" sign in Playa del Carmen, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
8 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

Fishermen keep a boat to protect it from the proximity of Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo on a beach in Cancun, October 25, 2011. REUETERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

Fishermen keep a boat to protect it from the proximity of Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo on a beach in Cancun, October 25, 2011. REUETERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
9 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

A worker removes a traffic light off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun, to prevent it from being damaged by Hurricane Rina, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

A worker removes a traffic light off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun, to prevent it from being damaged by Hurricane Rina, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
10 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

People talk on a pier during sunrise in Puerto Morelos, near Cancun, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

People talk on a pier during sunrise in Puerto Morelos, near Cancun, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
11 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

Workers keep a beach bed for safekeeping from the proximity of the Rina hurricane coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

Workers keep a beach bed for safekeeping from the proximity of the Rina hurricane coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
12 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

A worker boards up a shopping center to protect it from the wind caused by the proximity of Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun's hotel zone, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

A worker boards up a shopping center to protect it from the wind caused by the proximity of Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun's hotel zone, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
13 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

Tourists wait to check their documents at Cancun airport, as they prepare to return home, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

Tourists wait to check their documents at Cancun airport, as they prepare to return home, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
14 / 15
Friday, October 28, 2011

A tourist walks past palm trees swaying in winds caused by the proximity of the Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun's hotel zone, October 25, 2011. REUETERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

A tourist walks past palm trees swaying in winds caused by the proximity of the Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun's hotel zone, October 25, 2011. REUETERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
15 / 15

In the path of Hurricane Rina

In the path of Hurricane Rina Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Swimming with babies

Swimming with babies
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »