In the path of Isaac
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's motorcade passes through damage from Hurricane Isaac in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's motorcade passes through damage from Hurricane Isaac in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal (C) talk to local residents at an ice and water distribution point while touring damage from Hurricane Isaac in Jean Lafitte,...more
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal (C) talk to local residents at an ice and water distribution point while touring damage from Hurricane Isaac in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crews from Mississippi Power work to repair damage from Hurricane Isaac along a road Waveland, Mississippi, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Crews from Mississippi Power work to repair damage from Hurricane Isaac along a road Waveland, Mississippi, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A cattle is stuck in mud as water push in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. The remnants of Hurricane Isaac trudged north on Thursday and U.S. Gulf Coast residents...more
A cattle is stuck in mud as water push in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. The remnants of Hurricane Isaac trudged north on Thursday and U.S. Gulf Coast residents started to mop up and assess damage, even as much of Louisiana was still flooded and without power. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Justin Gamble, left, helps Sammy Vance clean up his flooded home after Hurricane Isaac went through Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Justin Gamble, left, helps Sammy Vance clean up his flooded home after Hurricane Isaac went through Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Water from the Gulf of Mexico floods highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Water from the Gulf of Mexico floods highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Houses (R) are submerged in flood waters after a levee breach (L) in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Houses (R) are submerged in flood waters after a levee breach (L) in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Nutria rodents pile up along the shore after Hurricane Isaac went through Waveland, Mississippi, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Nutria rodents pile up along the shore after Hurricane Isaac went through Waveland, Mississippi, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A home is partially submerged by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A home is partially submerged by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Residents travel by boat to get to dry land from the Homewood Subdivision during the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac in Reserve, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Forest
Residents travel by boat to get to dry land from the Homewood Subdivision during the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac in Reserve, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Forest
Judy Babin reacts to seeing the damage to her neighborhood along Highway 90 after Hurricane Isaac passed through Pass Christian, Mississippi, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Judy Babin reacts to seeing the damage to her neighborhood along Highway 90 after Hurricane Isaac passed through Pass Christian, Mississippi, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Pass Christian Harbor Patrol Officer Quentin Bell stops a vehicle amid debris left after Hurricane Isaac passed through Pass Christian, Mississippi August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Pass Christian Harbor Patrol Officer Quentin Bell stops a vehicle amid debris left after Hurricane Isaac passed through Pass Christian, Mississippi August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Nick George stands in the Tangipahoa River after Hurricane Isaac passed through Kentwood, Louisiana, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Nick George stands in the Tangipahoa River after Hurricane Isaac passed through Kentwood, Louisiana, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Residents stand on the porch of their home bolstered with sandbags to hold back flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac in Reserve, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Forest
Residents stand on the porch of their home bolstered with sandbags to hold back flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac in Reserve, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Forest
Christine Hopson boards a National Guard truck with family members after their home was flooded in Hurricane Isaac in La Place, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Christine Hopson boards a National Guard truck with family members after their home was flooded in Hurricane Isaac in La Place, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A statue of the Virgin Mary stands in a yard of a house flooded by Hurricane Isaac in La Place, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A statue of the Virgin Mary stands in a yard of a house flooded by Hurricane Isaac in La Place, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Slidell Police Department Swat members help residents evacuate the Olde Towne area after Hurricane Isaac passed through Slidell, Louisiana, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Slidell Police Department Swat members help residents evacuate the Olde Towne area after Hurricane Isaac passed through Slidell, Louisiana, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Gabby Geutez bikes through a flooded street after Hurricane Isaac hit Mandeville, Louisiana, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Gabby Geutez bikes through a flooded street after Hurricane Isaac hit Mandeville, Louisiana, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sherry Henson (L) and Charmin Cosse work in the water to try to save cattle along Highway 23 after Hurricane ISAAC in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Sherry Henson (L) and Charmin Cosse work in the water to try to save cattle along Highway 23 after Hurricane ISAAC in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Kelly McGhee cleans up debris in front of her house as the final bands of Hurricane Isaac pass New Orleans, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Kelly McGhee cleans up debris in front of her house as the final bands of Hurricane Isaac pass New Orleans, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Robert Taylor tries to keep the sand and rain out of his eyes while watching the high surf along Beach Blvd. as Hurricane Isaac passes through Gulfport, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Robert Taylor tries to keep the sand and rain out of his eyes while watching the high surf along Beach Blvd. as Hurricane Isaac passes through Gulfport, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Kyle Taylor and his father Robert Taylor (R) seek shelter behind a bench along Beach Blvd. as Hurricane Isaac passes through Gulfport, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Kyle Taylor and his father Robert Taylor (R) seek shelter behind a bench along Beach Blvd. as Hurricane Isaac passes through Gulfport, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A submerged tractor sits in front of a home after Hurricane Isaac along Highway 23 in Ironton, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A submerged tractor sits in front of a home after Hurricane Isaac along Highway 23 in Ironton, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Residents of Plaquemines Parish who were rescued from their flooded homes sit in the back of a pickup truck during Hurricane Isaac in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Residents of Plaquemines Parish who were rescued from their flooded homes sit in the back of a pickup truck during Hurricane Isaac in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
People stand in line for supplies on Elysian Fields ave. as Hurricane Isaac makes land fall in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
People stand in line for supplies on Elysian Fields ave. as Hurricane Isaac makes land fall in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Owners Hank and Lori Plauche survey the damage to the Jourdan River Steamer, Seafood Restaurant as Hurricane Isaac passes through Kiln, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Owners Hank and Lori Plauche survey the damage to the Jourdan River Steamer, Seafood Restaurant as Hurricane Isaac passes through Kiln, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A New Orleans Police vehicle drives through food waters on St. Roch ave. as Hurricane Isaac makes land fall in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A New Orleans Police vehicle drives through food waters on St. Roch ave. as Hurricane Isaac makes land fall in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A man and a woman walk through flood waters on St. Roch ave. as Hurricane Isaac makes land fall in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. The two were trying to reach a local gas station to retrieve supplies. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A man and a woman walk through flood waters on St. Roch ave. as Hurricane Isaac makes land fall in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. The two were trying to reach a local gas station to retrieve supplies. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A resident of Plaquemines Parish who was rescued from his flooded home sits in the back of a pickup truck during Hurricane Isaac in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A resident of Plaquemines Parish who was rescued from his flooded home sits in the back of a pickup truck during Hurricane Isaac in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Soldiers with the Mississippi Army National Guard help deputies make contact with civilians stranded near the Silver Slipper Casino as the Hurricane Isaac storm surge rises over the sea wall in St. Louis, Mississippi in this National Guard handout...more
Soldiers with the Mississippi Army National Guard help deputies make contact with civilians stranded near the Silver Slipper Casino as the Hurricane Isaac storm surge rises over the sea wall in St. Louis, Mississippi in this National Guard handout photo released August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mississippi National Guard/Sgt. Scott Tynes/Handout
Police stand watch over a French Quarter intersection as Hurricane Isaac hits New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Police stand watch over a French Quarter intersection as Hurricane Isaac hits New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Boats are battered in the harbor as Hurricane Isaac passes through Pass Christian, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Boats are battered in the harbor as Hurricane Isaac passes through Pass Christian, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Joshua Keegan (L), and Ruffin Henry, both 10, play with Keegan's dog Scout in a flooded area outside of the levee system along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Joshua Keegan (L), and Ruffin Henry, both 10, play with Keegan's dog Scout in a flooded area outside of the levee system along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man stands in front of an uprooted oak tree on Louisiana Avenue as Hurricane Isaac makes land fall in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A man stands in front of an uprooted oak tree on Louisiana Avenue as Hurricane Isaac makes land fall in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A New Orleans resident and her child run for cover past an open French Quarter bar as Hurricane Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A New Orleans resident and her child run for cover past an open French Quarter bar as Hurricane Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
New Orleans resident Diana Whipple watches waves crash on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
New Orleans resident Diana Whipple watches waves crash on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Shelly Ackel of New Orleans carries an American flag through the French Quarter as Hurricane Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Shelly Ackel of New Orleans carries an American flag through the French Quarter as Hurricane Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
James Cardoza takes a break after helping his boss board up his business in preparation for tropical storm Isaac in New Orleans, Louisiana August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
James Cardoza takes a break after helping his boss board up his business in preparation for tropical storm Isaac in New Orleans, Louisiana August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
HESCO employees work at closing off Highway 23 South as Tropical Storm Isaac heads towards the Louisiana coast line in Oakville, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
HESCO employees work at closing off Highway 23 South as Tropical Storm Isaac heads towards the Louisiana coast line in Oakville, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Jaylon Ragas, 5, plays with a gaming device at the Belle Chase Auditorium as Hurricane Isaac bears down on the Louisiana coast in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Jaylon Ragas, 5, plays with a gaming device at the Belle Chase Auditorium as Hurricane Isaac bears down on the Louisiana coast in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A Haitian woman whose house was flooded due to Tropical Storm Isaac sits with the items she was able to salvage, in an area outside of Port-au-Prince August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A Haitian woman whose house was flooded due to Tropical Storm Isaac sits with the items she was able to salvage, in an area outside of Port-au-Prince August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A boy looks on at Camp Laiterie de Damien for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Croix des Missions neighborhood of Port au Prince August 26, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Victoria Hazou/Handout
A boy looks on at Camp Laiterie de Damien for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Croix des Missions neighborhood of Port au Prince August 26, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Victoria Hazou/Handout
Employees of the Orleans Levee District remove signs from Lake Shore Dr. near the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as tropical storm Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Employees of the Orleans Levee District remove signs from Lake Shore Dr. near the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as tropical storm Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A general view shows Empire Marina as Hurricane Isaac heads towards the Louisiana coast line in Empire, Louisiana August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A general view shows Empire Marina as Hurricane Isaac heads towards the Louisiana coast line in Empire, Louisiana August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Justin and Kayla Franklin, from Tennessee, walk in wind and rain in downtown Key West as Tropical Storm Isaac moves over the island August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Justin and Kayla Franklin, from Tennessee, walk in wind and rain in downtown Key West as Tropical Storm Isaac moves over the island August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Waves crash against Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Waves crash against Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People ride a taxi as strong winds blow palm trees in Havana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People ride a taxi as strong winds blow palm trees in Havana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan