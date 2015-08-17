In the ruins of Tianjin
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers stand in front of a damaged building near the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An aerial picture shows damaged trucks and a shipping container near the site of Wednesday night's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke is seen near the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Firefighters run as smoke rises at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Smoke rises among shipping containers next to damaged vehicles as firefighters try to put out a fire after explosions on Wednesday night, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Zhang Yibi holds a picture of her son Lei Chi, 21, a firefighter who is among those missing after the huge explosion at the port in Tianjin, as she visits a hospital looking for him, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Firefighters carry the body of a victim from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A damaged train stops at a railway station, near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Smoke rises next to a damaged building at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People affected by a huge explosion at the port in Tianjin, China sleep at the school turned into shelter for evacuated, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A firefighter walks past damaged vehicles after explosions on Wednesday night, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged road sign is seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Smoke rise from container boxes near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An injured man evacuated from the residential area near the explosion site looks towards pluming smoke in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Firefighters carry the body of a victim onto a van after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire engines are seen at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wearing mask leave their home for temporary shelters near the site of the explosions, at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man sleeps inside a damaged vehicle on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Overturned containers are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue workers wearing chemical protective suits walk at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A survivor talk on his mobile phone at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man speaks on the phone at the intensive care unit of a hospital where friends and relatives wait for information about those injured in huge explosion at the port in Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A firefighter gestures next to damaged vehicles after explosions on Wednesday night, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged vehicles are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged cars are seen near the site the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Stars and stripes over Cuba
U.S. Marines raise the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years.
A train towards a new life
After walking across the border from Greece into Macedonia, migrants pile onto an overcrowded four-carriage train in sweltering heat to travel north to the...
Midnight migrants
Migrants use the cover of night to come ashore on the Greek island of Kos.
Gold crackdown
Peruvian police raze dozens of illegal gold mining camps at the edge of an Amazonian nature reserve as part of a renewed bid to halt the spread of wildcatting...
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.