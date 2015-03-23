Edition:
United Kingdom
Mon Mar 23, 2015 | 3:50pm GMT

In the shadow of Syria's snipers

Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) run with their weapons to avoid snipers, north of Handarat camp in Aleppo, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) run with their weapons to avoid snipers, north of Handarat camp in Aleppo, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) run with their weapons to avoid snipers, north of Handarat camp in Aleppo, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Cloth used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

Cloth used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Cloth used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed, as seen from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed, as seen from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed, as seen from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian rebels surround the body of a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government-controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria on January 30, 2013. The rebel commander would soon succumb to his injuries. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Syrian rebels surround the body of a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government-controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria on January 30, 2013. The rebel commander would soon succumb to his injuries. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2014
Syrian rebels surround the body of a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government-controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria on January 30, 2013. The rebel commander would soon succumb to his injuries. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sniper warning sign is seen near blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A sniper warning sign is seen near blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
A sniper warning sign is seen near blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Free Syrian Army fighters hang up curtains to provide cover from snipers in Aleppo's Salaheddine district September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Free Syrian Army fighters hang up curtains to provide cover from snipers in Aleppo's Salaheddine district September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters hang up curtains to provide cover from snipers in Aleppo's Salaheddine district September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Makeshift curtains are erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amidst damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Makeshift curtains are erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amidst damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2013
Makeshift curtains are erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amidst damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2014
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2013
A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The victim is Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy

A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The victim is Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2014
A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The victim is Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy
Free Syrian Army fighters hold a Syrian National flag along with an Islamist flag to attract and locate a sniper in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Free Syrian Army fighters hold a Syrian National flag along with an Islamist flag to attract and locate a sniper in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters hold a Syrian National flag along with an Islamist flag to attract and locate a sniper in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Children play near a bus barricading a street in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children play near a bus barricading a street in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Children play near a bus barricading a street in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters walk past blinds in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Rebel fighters walk past blinds in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Rebel fighters walk past blinds in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A street vendor pushes a cart loaded with vegetables in front of pipes erected to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

A street vendor pushes a cart loaded with vegetables in front of pipes erected to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
A street vendor pushes a cart loaded with vegetables in front of pipes erected to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Free Syrian Army fighters pull carpets along a rubble-filled street as they prepare to use them as curtains to provide cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters pull carpets along a rubble-filled street as they prepare to use them as curtains to provide cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters pull carpets along a rubble-filled street as they prepare to use them as curtains to provide cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows curtains erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A general view shows curtains erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2013
A general view shows curtains erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Civilians, with the help of rebel fighters, position buses as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood September 28, 2014.REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Civilians, with the help of rebel fighters, position buses as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood September 28, 2014.REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
Civilians, with the help of rebel fighters, position buses as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood September 28, 2014.REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a tunnel to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a tunnel to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a tunnel to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2013
Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look out of a window before they fire at Syrian Army fighters during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look out of a window before they fire at Syrian Army fighters during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2013
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade look out of a window before they fire at Syrian Army fighters during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Piled sandbags and a curtain are used for protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Piled sandbags and a curtain are used for protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2013
Piled sandbags and a curtain are used for protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Um Radwan, a female fighter in the Free Syrian Army, runs for cover from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Um Radwan, a female fighter in the Free Syrian Army, runs for cover from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
Um Radwan, a female fighter in the Free Syrian Army, runs for cover from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
An ambulance crosses over a bridge where barricades and sandbags were piled as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An ambulance crosses over a bridge where barricades and sandbags were piled as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2013
An ambulance crosses over a bridge where barricades and sandbags were piled as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men ride a motorcycle in front of a cloth placed to cover the street from snipers in Saif al-Dawla district of Aleppo September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Men ride a motorcycle in front of a cloth placed to cover the street from snipers in Saif al-Dawla district of Aleppo September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2013
Men ride a motorcycle in front of a cloth placed to cover the street from snipers in Saif al-Dawla district of Aleppo September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs through a trench in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood December 18, 2013. The words on right read, "Watch out for snipers. Access through the trench only." REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs through a trench in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood December 18, 2013. The words on right read, "Watch out for snipers. Access through the trench only." REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2013
A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs through a trench in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood December 18, 2013. The words on right read, "Watch out for snipers. Access through the trench only." REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013
Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
