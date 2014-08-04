In the trenches

A member of the French historical association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, stands in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of World War One, on the...more

A member of the French historical association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, stands in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of World War One, on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916. The exhibit opens to visitors on August 2 and 3, to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of World War One. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

