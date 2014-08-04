In the trenches
A member of the French historical association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, stands in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of World War One, on the...more
Disarmed German World War One ammunition relics are displayed in a crate inside a recreated trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, sits in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A dog walks around a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" digs a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dressed as German soldiers stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dig a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as German soldiers, stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" work on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
