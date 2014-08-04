Edition:
In the trenches

A member of the French historical association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, stands in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of World War One, on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916. The exhibit opens to visitors on August 2 and 3, to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of World War One. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Disarmed German World War One ammunition relics are displayed in a crate inside a recreated trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, sits in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A dog walks around a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" digs a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dressed as German soldiers stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dig a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as German soldiers, stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" work on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

