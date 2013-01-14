Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 14, 2013 | 10:35pm GMT

Inauguration dress rehearsal

<p>U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. The official inauguration and swearing-in will take place on January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice...more

Monday, January 14, 2013

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. The official inauguration and swearing-in will take place on January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
1 / 16
<p>U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice...more

Monday, January 14, 2013

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
2 / 16
<p>U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C, on steps), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C, on steps), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama,...more

Monday, January 14, 2013

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C, on steps), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
3 / 16
<p>A U.S. Army band arrives to take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A U.S. Army band arrives to take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, January 14, 2013

A U.S. Army band arrives to take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 16
<p>U.S. Army trumpeters and drummers take their spots below the presidential reviewing stand for a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. Army trumpeters and drummers take their spots below the presidential reviewing stand for a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013....more

Monday, January 14, 2013

U.S. Army trumpeters and drummers take their spots below the presidential reviewing stand for a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
5 / 16
<p>U.S. Army trumpeters take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. Army trumpeters take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, January 14, 2013

U.S. Army trumpeters take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
6 / 16
<p>A convoy of vehicles pass through the presidential reviewing stands at the White Hosue during a parade rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A convoy of vehicles pass through the presidential reviewing stands at the White Hosue during a parade rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013....more

Monday, January 14, 2013

A convoy of vehicles pass through the presidential reviewing stands at the White Hosue during a parade rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
7 / 16
<p>Members of the military band perform during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler </p>

Members of the military band perform during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Monday, January 14, 2013

Members of the military band perform during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
8 / 16
<p>General view of the west front, with construction still on-going, during a dress rehearsal on a misty and foggy day, for the inaugural of President Barack Obama at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

General view of the west front, with construction still on-going, during a dress rehearsal on a misty and foggy day, for the inaugural of President Barack Obama at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Monday, January 14, 2013

General view of the west front, with construction still on-going, during a dress rehearsal on a misty and foggy day, for the inaugural of President Barack Obama at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
9 / 16
<p>Actors portraying President Barack and his official party join other stand-ins for a dress rehearsal of the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler </p>

Actors portraying President Barack and his official party join other stand-ins for a dress rehearsal of the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Monday, January 14, 2013

Actors portraying President Barack and his official party join other stand-ins for a dress rehearsal of the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
10 / 16
<p>Serpico Elliot (2nd R) and Delandra Rollins (3rd R), stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler </p>

Serpico Elliot (2nd R) and Delandra Rollins (3rd R), stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. ...more

Monday, January 14, 2013

Serpico Elliot (2nd R) and Delandra Rollins (3rd R), stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
11 / 16
<p>Serpico Elliot (R) stand-in for President Barack Obama takes part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Serpico Elliot (R) stand-in for President Barack Obama takes part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Monday, January 14, 2013

Serpico Elliot (R) stand-in for President Barack Obama takes part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
12 / 16
<p>Serpico Elliot (L) and Delandra Rollins, stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Serpico Elliot (L) and Delandra Rollins, stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Monday, January 14, 2013

Serpico Elliot (L) and Delandra Rollins, stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 16
<p>Members of the U.S. military form-up at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Members of the U.S. military form-up at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Monday, January 14, 2013

Members of the U.S. military form-up at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
14 / 16
<p>Members of the U.S. armed services arrive at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Members of the U.S. armed services arrive at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013....more

Monday, January 14, 2013

Members of the U.S. armed services arrive at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
15 / 16
<p>Military personnel march in early morning fog during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Military personnel march in early morning fog during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Monday, January 14, 2013

Military personnel march in early morning fog during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Kate's official portrait

Kate's official portrait

Next Slideshows

Kate's official portrait

Kate's official portrait

The first official portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is unveiled at London's National Portrait Gallery.

11 Jan 2013
Snowfall in the Mideast

Snowfall in the Mideast

A rare snowfall blankets much of the Mideast.

11 Jan 2013
Disabled diver breaks record

Disabled diver breaks record

French athlete Philippe Croizon, who swam with adapted prostheses that had fins attached, broke a world record and became the first disabled person to dive to...

10 Jan 2013
Eastern Mediterranean storm

Eastern Mediterranean storm

The worst winter storm in two decades has hit the eastern Mediterranean, in which at least 17 people have died in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Israel and the...

09 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures