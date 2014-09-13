Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Sep 13, 2014 | 1:10am BST

Independence fever in Scotland

Supporters of Scotland's 'Yes Campaign' applaud as bride-to-be Ruth Cheadle from California holds a 'Yes' banner, as she waits to be married, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Supporters of Scotland's 'Yes Campaign' applaud as bride-to-be Ruth Cheadle from California holds a 'Yes' banner, as she waits to be married, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Supporters of Scotland's 'Yes Campaign' applaud as bride-to-be Ruth Cheadle from California holds a 'Yes' banner, as she waits to be married, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
1 / 22
Yes and No voters argue as they wait for Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond to do a walkabout in Perth, central Scotland, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Yes and No voters argue as they wait for Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond to do a walkabout in Perth, central Scotland, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Yes and No voters argue as they wait for Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond to do a walkabout in Perth, central Scotland, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
2 / 22
Members of the group 'English Scots for YES' hold a tea-party near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Members of the group 'English Scots for YES' hold a tea-party near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Members of the group 'English Scots for YES' hold a tea-party near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
3 / 22
A 'NO' campaign poster is displayed in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A 'NO' campaign poster is displayed in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A 'NO' campaign poster is displayed in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
4 / 22
The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
5 / 22
The Leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, speaks to a gathering of 'NO' voters, in Glasgow September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The Leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, speaks to a gathering of 'NO' voters, in Glasgow September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
The Leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, speaks to a gathering of 'NO' voters, in Glasgow September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
6 / 22
People's opinions are on display in a comments book at the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People's opinions are on display in a comments book at the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
People's opinions are on display in a comments book at the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
7 / 22
'Yes' campaign activist Lloyd Quinan paints campaign posters in an office in Edinburgh September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

'Yes' campaign activist Lloyd Quinan paints campaign posters in an office in Edinburgh September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
'Yes' campaign activist Lloyd Quinan paints campaign posters in an office in Edinburgh September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
8 / 22
A "No" campaign poster is seen in a field after being vandalised by a "Yes" supporter on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A "No" campaign poster is seen in a field after being vandalised by a "Yes" supporter on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A "No" campaign poster is seen in a field after being vandalised by a "Yes" supporter on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
9 / 22
Two women are seen at a window on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Two women are seen at a window on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Two women are seen at a window on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
10 / 22
Employees of Gordon diesel services prepare to erect Yes campaign placards on their workshop in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Employees of Gordon diesel services prepare to erect Yes campaign placards on their workshop in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Employees of Gordon diesel services prepare to erect Yes campaign placards on their workshop in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
11 / 22
A man erects a Scottish Saltire in the garden of his cottage on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man erects a Scottish Saltire in the garden of his cottage on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A man erects a Scottish Saltire in the garden of his cottage on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
12 / 22
A supporter of the "Yes" campaign is led away by a police officer after he tried to disrupt a "No" campaign rally that leader of the Labour party Ed Miliband was to address, in Glasgow, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A supporter of the "Yes" campaign is led away by a police officer after he tried to disrupt a "No" campaign rally that leader of the Labour party Ed Miliband was to address, in Glasgow, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A supporter of the "Yes" campaign is led away by a police officer after he tried to disrupt a "No" campaign rally that leader of the Labour party Ed Miliband was to address, in Glasgow, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
13 / 22
Women prepare placards in the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Women prepare placards in the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Women prepare placards in the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
14 / 22
A member of the group 'English Scots for YES' pours a cup of tea near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A member of the group 'English Scots for YES' pours a cup of tea near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A member of the group 'English Scots for YES' pours a cup of tea near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
15 / 22
Opposing supporters for the Yes and No campaigns, argue in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Opposing supporters for the Yes and No campaigns, argue in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Opposing supporters for the Yes and No campaigns, argue in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
16 / 22
'No Thanks' badges are displayed during campaigning by Alistair Darling, the leader of the campaign to keep Scotland part of the United Kingdom, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

'No Thanks' badges are displayed during campaigning by Alistair Darling, the leader of the campaign to keep Scotland part of the United Kingdom, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
'No Thanks' badges are displayed during campaigning by Alistair Darling, the leader of the campaign to keep Scotland part of the United Kingdom, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
17 / 22
A 'YES' campaign sign is seen attached to a lamp post on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A 'YES' campaign sign is seen attached to a lamp post on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A 'YES' campaign sign is seen attached to a lamp post on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
18 / 22
A 'YES' campaigner sings in Glasgow, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A 'YES' campaigner sings in Glasgow, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A 'YES' campaigner sings in Glasgow, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
19 / 22
A 'Yes Campaign' supporter wears a badge and a sticker on their printed jumper, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A 'Yes Campaign' supporter wears a badge and a sticker on their printed jumper, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A 'Yes Campaign' supporter wears a badge and a sticker on their printed jumper, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
20 / 22
'NO' campaign posters are displayed in a window in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

'NO' campaign posters are displayed in a window in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
'NO' campaign posters are displayed in a window in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
21 / 22
A house displaying a saltire and "yes" banner is seen in front of Stirling Castle, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A house displaying a saltire and "yes" banner is seen in front of Stirling Castle, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A house displaying a saltire and "yes" banner is seen in front of Stirling Castle, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
22 / 22
Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide

Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide

Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide

Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide

A South African judge found Oscar Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide.

12 Sep 2014
50 year flood

50 year flood

Thousands are stranded, homeless and hungry in Kashmir and Punjab's worst flooding in 50 years.

12 Sep 2014
Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists exchange POWs as part of the terms of the current cease fire.

12 Sep 2014
Syria's long war

Syria's long war

Civilians are caught in the crossfire as rebel and government forces continue their battles in Syria.

12 Sep 2014

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

