Independent Island
Donna plays the bagpipe on the pier on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage...more
A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man walks to the ferry on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Eddie Scott, team co-ordinator of Eigg electric maintenance team checks the batteries at the control station of Eigg electric, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Nora Barnes poses for a photograph in her greenhouse where she grows organic produce with the help of a solar water heater, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A collie dog is seen on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
The Whales Head community pub is seen on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Brian Gardner (R) and Ben Cormack fit solar thermal water heaters onto the roof of a cottage on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energy, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ben Cormack stands in the doorway of his home on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
John Booth, who was project director for the Eigg electric project poses for a photograph next to two wind turbines on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Solar panels are seen on the roof of the primary school on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Gordon Merrett from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Charlie Galli burns rubbish as part of the island's drive for sustainability, on his croft on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Next Slideshows
Snow in the summer
An unusually early snowstorm dumps as much as 14 inches of snow onto Calgary.
Refighting The Great War
History enthusiasts recreate the First Battle of the Marne which took place a century ago in France.
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
Defending the American way
The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter migrants from crossing the border illegally.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.