Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 11, 2014 | 9:45pm BST

Independent Island

Donna plays the bagpipe on the pier on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Donna plays the bagpipe on the pier on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage...more

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Donna plays the bagpipe on the pier on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
1 / 15
A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
2 / 15
A man walks to the ferry on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man walks to the ferry on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
A man walks to the ferry on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
3 / 15
Eddie Scott, team co-ordinator of Eigg electric maintenance team checks the batteries at the control station of Eigg electric, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Eddie Scott, team co-ordinator of Eigg electric maintenance team checks the batteries at the control station of Eigg electric, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Eddie Scott, team co-ordinator of Eigg electric maintenance team checks the batteries at the control station of Eigg electric, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
4 / 15
Nora Barnes poses for a photograph in her greenhouse where she grows organic produce with the help of a solar water heater, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Nora Barnes poses for a photograph in her greenhouse where she grows organic produce with the help of a solar water heater, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Nora Barnes poses for a photograph in her greenhouse where she grows organic produce with the help of a solar water heater, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
5 / 15
A collie dog is seen on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A collie dog is seen on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
A collie dog is seen on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
6 / 15
The Whales Head community pub is seen on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The Whales Head community pub is seen on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
The Whales Head community pub is seen on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 15
Brian Gardner (R) and Ben Cormack fit solar thermal water heaters onto the roof of a cottage on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Brian Gardner (R) and Ben Cormack fit solar thermal water heaters onto the roof of a cottage on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Brian Gardner (R) and Ben Cormack fit solar thermal water heaters onto the roof of a cottage on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
8 / 15
The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energy, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energy, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energy, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
9 / 15
Ben Cormack stands in the doorway of his home on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Ben Cormack stands in the doorway of his home on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Ben Cormack stands in the doorway of his home on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
10 / 15
Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
11 / 15
John Booth, who was project director for the Eigg electric project poses for a photograph next to two wind turbines on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

John Booth, who was project director for the Eigg electric project poses for a photograph next to two wind turbines on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
John Booth, who was project director for the Eigg electric project poses for a photograph next to two wind turbines on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
12 / 15
Solar panels are seen on the roof of the primary school on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Solar panels are seen on the roof of the primary school on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Solar panels are seen on the roof of the primary school on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
13 / 15
Gordon Merrett from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Gordon Merrett from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Gordon Merrett from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 15
Charlie Galli burns rubbish as part of the island's drive for sustainability, on his croft on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Charlie Galli burns rubbish as part of the island's drive for sustainability, on his croft on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Charlie Galli burns rubbish as part of the island's drive for sustainability, on his croft on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Snow in the summer

Snow in the summer

Next Slideshows

Snow in the summer

Snow in the summer

An unusually early snowstorm dumps as much as 14 inches of snow onto Calgary.

11 Sep 2014
Refighting The Great War

Refighting The Great War

History enthusiasts recreate the First Battle of the Marne which took place a century ago in France.

10 Sep 2014
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

10 Sep 2014
Defending the American way

Defending the American way

The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter migrants from crossing the border illegally.

10 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Photos

Editors Choice Photos

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures