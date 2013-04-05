India building collapse
Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers carry a child who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a child who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a cutting tool to search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a cutting tool to search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker watches as others scour the rubble of a collapsed residential building in search of survivors, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker watches as others scour the rubble of a collapsed residential building in search of survivors, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker places the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble on a stretcher, a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker places the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble on a stretcher, a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers and local residents gather around the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers and local residents gather around the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers carry a body from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a body from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers gather around the body of a man who was trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers gather around the body of a man who was trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A local resident stands on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A local resident stands on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Next Slideshows
The lithium triangle
Argentina, Chile and Bolivia hold the planet's largest reserves of lithium, a key component used in batteries that power everything from laptops to electric...
Death in the murder capital
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. The city of San Pedro Sula in Honduras has a homicide rate of 169 per 100,000 people, and was named the world's most violent city.
North Korean pageantry
Parades and spectacles inside North Korea.
West Bank clashes
Israeli forces clash with dozens of Palestinian protesters in the city of Hebron.
MORE IN PICTURES
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The child jockeys of camel racing
Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor
Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.