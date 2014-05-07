India votes
A boy wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sits as he waits for the start of an election campaign rally being addressed by Modi in Kheralu town in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 28, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during an election campaign rally at Mathura in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
A tribal woman shows her ink-stained finger after voting at a polling center during the seventh phase of India's general election, in Rangareddy district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Polling officials leave for their assigned polling stations after collecting the electronic voting machines and other material from a distribution center ahead of the ninth phase of general election in Faizabad district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Relatives of election official Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq looks through a window as they react during his funeral at Herpora, south of Srinagar April 25, 2014. Zia-ul-Haq was killed and five people wounded in a gun attack in Indian-ruled Kashmir, where many people stayed away from voting in a constituency that was hit by pre-poll violence. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of India's ruling Congress party cheer as they listen to Rahul Gandhi (not pictured), Congress party's vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally in the northern Indian city of Mathura April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman carries her baby as she walks through a wheat field on her way to a polling station to cast her vote in Shabazpur Dor village, in Amroha district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri voters stand in line to cast their votes at a polling station in Kangan, east of Srinagar April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims shout slogans during an anti-election protest outside a polling station in Kangan, east of Srinagar April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Women line up beside a stray dog to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man wearing a traditional turban casts his vote inside a polling station in Ajmer district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A polling officer writes the hourly voting percentage at a polling station in the village of Kewle, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl looks on as her mother signs before casting her vote at a polling station in the village of Shirgaon, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A polling officer applies ink on the finger of a voter at a polling station in the village of Shilatne, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the election staff carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) cross a water channel on their way to polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of general election in Assar, north of Jammu April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A voter is helped by election officials inside a polling station in the village of Kamshet, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman squats as she waits in a queue to cast her vote at a polling station at Sirohi district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 17, 2014.REUTERS/Amit Dave
Election staff check electronic voting machines (EVM) at a distribution centre ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election at Sirohi district in the desert state of Rajasthan April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wears a mask depicting Modi as he sits before the start of an election campaign rally in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A woman leaves after casting her vote inside a polling station in Ajmer district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) party attend an election campaign ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election in Pulwama April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, hands out a pamphlet at a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker pulls out a roll of cloth to be made into flags for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, while it is kept out to dry at a flag manufacturing factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian security personnel sit in a vehicle next to the polling officers (in plain clothes) carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution center ahead of the fourth phase of general election at Dhalai district in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey (
A man leans inside the booth to cast his vote for the general election at a polling station in Amka village on the outskirts of New Delhi April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People stand in line to cast their votes at Bomdila town in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Polling officers travel with security personnel on a ferryboat over Brahmaputra River, to reach their assigned polling stations in Nimatighat, Jorhat district, in Assam April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Reang refugee wearing traditional ornaments displays her voting card as she and others wait to cast their ballots at Thamsapara relief camp in Tripura April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Polling officials prepare papers after sealing electronic voting machines at the end of voting at a polling station in Guijan in Tinsukia district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
