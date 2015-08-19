India's abandoned airport
Dust covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small...more
A signboard is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets....more
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime...more
A milestone is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Basins are pictured in a washroom inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A dog walks past the main entrance of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Baggage trolleys are seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The exterior view of arrival lounges is seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Solar panels are seen inside the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Dust-covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Bones of dead animals lie in a road outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A security guard walks outside the arrival lounges at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Departure and arrival sections are pictured at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Buildings are reflected in a puddle after rain on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An exit gate of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Satellite dishes are seen fixed on the boundary wall of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Stones lie on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
Communist nation
From Vietnam to Cuba via North Korea and Russia, a look at the culture of communism.
Island of migrants
The Greek island of Kos has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by migrants and refugees trying to enter the EU.
Shark-repelling surfboard
A spate of recent shark attacks has given rise to a new shark-repelling surfboard.
Arctic views
Vistas from inside the Arctic circle.
MORE IN PICTURES
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.