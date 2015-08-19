Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 19, 2015 | 2:55am BST

India's abandoned airport

Dust covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small and remote desert city in India's western Rajasthan state, stands empty. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Dust covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Dust covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small and remote desert city in India's western Rajasthan state, stands empty. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 20
A signboard is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A signboard is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A signboard is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 20
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he bets on an infrastructure drive to fuel growth. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he bets on an infrastructure drive to fuel growth. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 20
A milestone is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A milestone is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A milestone is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 20
Basins are pictured in a washroom inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Basins are pictured in a washroom inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Basins are pictured in a washroom inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
5 / 20
A dog walks past the main entrance of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A dog walks past the main entrance of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A dog walks past the main entrance of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 20
Baggage trolleys are seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Baggage trolleys are seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Baggage trolleys are seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
7 / 20
The exterior view of arrival lounges is seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

The exterior view of arrival lounges is seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
The exterior view of arrival lounges is seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
8 / 20
Solar panels are seen inside the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Solar panels are seen inside the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Solar panels are seen inside the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 20
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
10 / 20
Dust-covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Dust-covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Dust-covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
11 / 20
Bones of dead animals lie in a road outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Bones of dead animals lie in a road outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Bones of dead animals lie in a road outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 20
A security guard walks outside the arrival lounges at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A security guard walks outside the arrival lounges at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A security guard walks outside the arrival lounges at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
13 / 20
Departure and arrival sections are pictured at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Departure and arrival sections are pictured at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Departure and arrival sections are pictured at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
14 / 20
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
15 / 20
Buildings are reflected in a puddle after rain on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buildings are reflected in a puddle after rain on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Buildings are reflected in a puddle after rain on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
16 / 20
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
17 / 20
An exit gate of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An exit gate of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
An exit gate of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
18 / 20
Satellite dishes are seen fixed on the boundary wall of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Satellite dishes are seen fixed on the boundary wall of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Satellite dishes are seen fixed on the boundary wall of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
19 / 20
Stones lie on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Stones lie on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Stones lie on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Communist nation

Communist nation

Next Slideshows

Communist nation

Communist nation

From Vietnam to Cuba via North Korea and Russia, a look at the culture of communism.

18 Aug 2015
Island of migrants

Island of migrants

The Greek island of Kos has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by migrants and refugees trying to enter the EU.

18 Aug 2015
Shark-repelling surfboard

Shark-repelling surfboard

A spate of recent shark attacks has given rise to a new shark-repelling surfboard.

18 Aug 2015
Arctic views

Arctic views

Vistas from inside the Arctic circle.

17 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures