Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2015 | 4:45pm BST

India's deadly heatwave

An ice-cream vendor pulls his cart on the bank of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

An ice-cream vendor pulls his cart on the bank of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Village girls look on as they gather around a hand pump to collect drinking water on the outskirts of Jammu June 9, 2015. Most of the deaths have been of construction workers, homeless people and the elderly. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Village girls look on as they gather around a hand pump to collect drinking water on the outskirts of Jammu June 9, 2015. Most of the deaths have been of construction workers, homeless people and the elderly.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Buffalo escape a fire that spreads on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buffalo escape a fire that spreads on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Laborers unload ice bars from a supply van to be stored for sale at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, June 3, 2015. Doctors' leave has been canceled to help cope with the sick flooding into hospitals and clinics, complaining of headaches, dizziness and fever. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Laborers unload ice bars from a supply van to be stored for sale at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, June 3, 2015. Doctors' leave has been canceled to help cope with the sick flooding into hospitals and clinics, complaining of headaches, dizziness and fever.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A laborer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A laborer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 25, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People enjoy on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People enjoy on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, May 29, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People sleep on the Yamuna river bed under a railway bridge during a hot summer day in the old quarter of Delhi, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sleep on the Yamuna river bed under a railway bridge during a hot summer day in the old quarter of Delhi, India, May 31, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A traffic police woman drinks water as commuters drive along a road on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A traffic police woman drinks water as commuters drive along a road on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 31, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy reacts after catching a fish in a dried-up pond near the banks of the Ganges river Allahabad, India, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy reacts after catching a fish in a dried-up pond near the banks of the Ganges river Allahabad, India, June 4, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy cools himself off as he stands under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy cools himself off as he stands under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
