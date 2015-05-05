Edition:
India's endangered Tea Tribes

Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. Unrest is brewing among Assam's so-called Tea Tribes as changing weather patterns upset the economics of the industry. Scientists say climate change is to blame for uneven rainfall that is cutting yields and lifting costs for tea firms. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers arrive to weigh tea leaves after plucking them from a tea estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tea garden worker wearing a jappi hat made out of bamboo and palm leaves waits for the rain to stop to resume her work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers collect drinking water during a break inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tea garden worker holds a bunch of plucked tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers take a tea break from plucking tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers carrying tea leaves over their heads after plucking them from a tea estate, walk at Jorhat in Assam, India, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers take a break from plucking tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Freshly plucked tea leaves are seen in the hand of a tea garden worker inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers huddle under an umbrella as they wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers rest during a tea break inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

