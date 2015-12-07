India's flood of a century
A man stranded in the floodwaters gestures to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Flood-affected people gesture to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Municipal workers clear the debris in an alley after flood waters receded in Chennai, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows a hut amid flood waters in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Flood-affected people use a piece of a plastic water tank as they make their way to the market to buy food items in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An Indian coast guard personnel prepares to drop relief materials in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Displaced residents cook their meal on a flooded roadside in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People wade through a flooded road in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People walk on a flooded railway track as it rains in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman stands at a fenced gate of a partially submerged temple in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man carries a girl through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People travel on a boat as they move to safer places through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents watch from their partially flooded houses at a neighborhood in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy stands on a ladder outside his flooded house in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People wade near a stranded truck in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A flood-affected couple sits along a flooded roadside under a picture of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, chief minister of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman waits outside her house for a water tanker to fill her containers with drinking water, after flood water receded in Chennai, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows vehicles moving on roads in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A car is seen in the flood waters at a neighbourhood in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Motorcycles stand in a flooded parking area in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy wades next to a partially submerged bus in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Flood-affected people raise their hands to receive free food being distributed by Indian Navy personnel in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man uses a board to float through a flooded street to reach to a market place in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A view of a partially submerged power sub-station is seen in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man carries drinking water in a pitcher through a flooded street in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man along with his children stands inside their flooded house in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
