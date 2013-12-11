Edition:
India's gay community

<p>Gay rights activists wave flags and shout slogans as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. India's Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated a ban on gay sex in the world's largest democracy, following a four-year period of decriminalisation that had helped bring homosexuality into the open in the socially conservative country. In 2009 the Delhi High Court ruled unconstitutional a section of the penal code dating back to 1860 that prohibits "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" and lifted the ban for consenting adults. The Supreme Court threw out that decision, saying only parliament could change Section 377 of the penal code, widely interpreted to refer to homosexual sex. Violation of the law can be punished with up to 10 years in jail. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Gay rights activists wave flags and shout slogans as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013.

<p>A gay rights activist takes a photograph of herself using her mobile phone during a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A gay rights activist takes a photograph of herself using her mobile phone during a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013.

<p>Gay rights activists hold black cloth and wave flags as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Gay rights activists hold black cloth and wave flags as they attend a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013.

<p>A gay rights activist carries a child on his shoulders as he attends a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A gay rights activist carries a child on his shoulders as he attends a protest against a verdict by the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013.

<p>Gay rights activists pose for pictures at a protest organised against the Supreme Court's order on gay sex in Mumbai December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Gay rights activists pose for pictures at a protest organised against the Supreme Court's order on gay sex in Mumbai December 11, 2013.

<p>Gay rights activists walk inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Gay rights activists walk inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi December 11, 2013.

<p>Participants dance under a a rainbow flag as they attend the sixth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Participants dance under a a rainbow flag as they attend the sixth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 24, 2013.

<p>Anjali Gopalan, a gay rights activist, poses for a picture inside her office in New Delhi May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Anjali Gopalan, a gay rights activist, poses for a picture inside her office in New Delhi May 3, 2012.

<p>Participants attend Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Participants attend Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012.

<p>A participant poses during Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A participant poses during Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012.

<p>Participants hold a rainbow flag during Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Participants hold a rainbow flag during Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012.

<p>Participants attend the fourth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Participants attend the fourth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi November 27, 2011.

<p>A participant attends the fourth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A participant attends the fourth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi November 27, 2011.

<p>Participants attend a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Participants attend a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2011.

<p>Participants dance during a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Participants dance during a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2011.

<p>Participants attend a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Participants attend a Queer Azaadi (freedom), an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in New Delhi July 2, 2011.

<p>Participants dance during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Participants dance during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai January 29, 2011.

<p>A participant holds a rainbow flag during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A participant holds a rainbow flag during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai January 29, 2011.

<p>Participants hold a rainbow flag during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Participants hold a rainbow flag during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2011" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2011), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai January 29, 2011.

<p>Participants hold placards as they march during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2009" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2009), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Participants hold placards as they march during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2009" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2009), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai August 16, 2009.

<p>Participants dance during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2009" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2009), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Participants dance during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2009" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2009), a parade for gay and lesbian rights, in Mumbai August 16, 2009.

<p>A gay rights activist takes part in a rally in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 5, 2009. An Indian court on Thursday ruled gay sex was not a crime, a verdict that will bolster demands by gay and health groups that the government scrap a British colonial law which bans homosexual sex. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

A gay rights activist takes part in a rally in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 5, 2009. An Indian court on Thursday ruled gay sex was not a crime, a verdict that will bolster demands by gay and health groups that the government scrap a British colonial law which bans homosexual sex.

<p>Activists of the National Akali Dal shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Activists of the National Akali Dal shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi July 5, 2009.

<p>Activists of Students of Islamic Organisation hold placards during a demonstration against an Indian court's ruling on gay sex, in Mumbai July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Activists of Students of Islamic Organisation hold placards during a demonstration against an Indian court's ruling on gay sex, in Mumbai July 3, 2009.

<p>Gay rights activists celebrate during a rally in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Gay rights activists celebrate during a rally in New Delhi July 2, 2009.

<p>Men kiss as they celebrate during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Men kiss as they celebrate during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009.

<p>Participants take part in a gay pride march in New Delhi June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe</p>

Participants take part in a gay pride march in New Delhi June 28, 2009.

<p>A woman holds a sign during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2008" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2008), a parade for gays and lesbian rights, in Mumbai August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A woman holds a sign during "Queer Azadi Mumbai 2008" (Queer Freedom Mumbai 2008), a parade for gays and lesbian rights, in Mumbai August 16, 2008.

<p>Gay activists pose as they attend a rally to celebrate "Rainbow Pride Week" in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

Gay activists pose as they attend a rally to celebrate "Rainbow Pride Week" in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 1, 2007.

<p>Indian gay activists attend a rally to celebrate Rainbow Pride Week in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata June 25, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Indian gay activists attend a rally to celebrate Rainbow Pride Week in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata June 25, 2006.

<p>An Indian gay applies make-up before taking part in a rare march to raise awareness of the rights of gays and other sexual minorities in the eastern city of Calcutta June 26, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

An Indian gay applies make-up before taking part in a rare march to raise awareness of the rights of gays and other sexual minorities in the eastern city of Calcutta June 26, 2005.

<p>Indian gay men carry a rainbow flag during a rare march to raise awareness about the rights of gays and other sexual minorities in the eastern city of Calcutta on June 26, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

Indian gay men carry a rainbow flag during a rare march to raise awareness about the rights of gays and other sexual minorities in the eastern city of Calcutta on June 26, 2005.

