Pictures | Thu Feb 16, 2012

India's mud wrestlers

<p>A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers pose for a photo at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. Fewer people are taking up Kushti, according to the sport's coaches, as young athletes turn instead to mat wrestling to gain access to top international sports competitions. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Wrestlers pose for a photo at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. Fewer people are taking up Kushti, according to the sport's coaches, as young athletes turn instead to mat wrestling to gain access to top international sports competitions. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A mud-covered wrestler trains at a traditional Indian mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practise at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Wrestlers practise at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practice in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A wrestler speaks to a schoolboy at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers rest in their dormitory after a training session at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A wrestler takes a bath after a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A wrestler throws mud to avoid slipping of hands due to sweat during a wrestling bout at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Wrestlers practise in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called 'Akhaara' in Kolhapur, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

