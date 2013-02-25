India's railways

A cab driver waits for commuters outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station, formerly known as Victoria Terminus, in Mumbai November 4, 2012. Almost all rail operations in India are handled by state-owned organisation Indian Railways - one of the biggest and busiest rail networks in the world operating 9,000 passenger trains and transporting up to 20 million passengers every day. Indian Railways Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal will unveil the railway budget on February 26, 2013, amid speculation that the government could raise fares for the second time in two months to help mend the network’s finances. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar