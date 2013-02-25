India's railways
A cab driver waits for commuters outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station, formerly known as Victoria Terminus, in Mumbai November 4, 2012. Almost all rail operations in India are handled by state-owned organisation Indian Railways -...more
A cab driver waits for commuters outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station, formerly known as Victoria Terminus, in Mumbai November 4, 2012. Almost all rail operations in India are handled by state-owned organisation Indian Railways - one of the biggest and busiest rail networks in the world operating 9,000 passenger trains and transporting up to 20 million passengers every day. Indian Railways Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal will unveil the railway budget on February 26, 2013, amid speculation that the government could raise fares for the second time in two months to help mend the network’s finances. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man listens to music as he waits for his train at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, shows a picture taken when he first started his job, at his apartment in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy is pictured through a hole in a wall as he plays cricket on the railway tracks near Bandra railway station in Mumbai December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man runs to catch a train at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man sits on a wall near the tracks of Bandra Railway station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy washes using a pipe that supplies water to trains at Old Delhi Railway Station in Delhi November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Boys play cricket along the tracks as a suburban train passes by, near Bandra railway station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A train passes through slums in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A train passes through slums in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters stand by the open doors of a suburban train as it goes over a bridge in the outskirts of Mumbai November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters cross the tracks to reach the other side of the platform in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A worker is pictured at the newly built railway track in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Homemade alcohol containers hang from a train window as people hang from the doors and windows at Parsha Bazar railway station in Bihar October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A bicycle hangs from the window of a train at Parsha Bazar railway station in Bihar October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Empty milk containers hang from the window of a train in Uttar Pradesh November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters struggle to board a train at Noli railway station in Uttar Pradesh November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women drying clothes are reflected in the window of a train at a railway station in Uttar Pradesh October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Kanpur Central Railway Station is reflected on a ticket counter in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man looks at a notice board inside the information centre at Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman rests her child on the ticket counter as she buys a train ticket at Allahabad Railway Station October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The hand of Jyoti Bhargav is pictured as she hands over tickets from the ticket counter of Tundla Junction Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A commuter walks past a board showing the train timetable at Allahabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vendors carry food to sell inside a train at Agra Cantt Railway Station in Agra October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman brushes her teeth after her train stopped at Agra Cantt Railway Station in Agra October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy drinks tea in the early morning inside a train at Agra Cantt Railway Station in Agra October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children travel on a train heading from Agra to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters travel in a train heading from Agra to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child sits on the floor of a train heading towards Allahabad from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man watches a film on his laptop as the train heads toward Agra from Delhi October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters travel by suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man runs to catch a train at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A porter combs his hair after taking a shower at the porter restrooms in Agra Cantt Railway Station October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, lies on a bed in the train drivers' rest area at Kalyan Railway Station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An employee works in the control room of Kalyan Railway Station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, undergoes a breathalyzer test, a standard procedure for all train drivers, before going to work at Kalyan Railway Station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, undergoes a breathalyzer test, a standard procedure for all train drivers, before going to work at Kalyan Railway Station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, is reflected in a speedometer as he drives his train from Kalyan Railway Station toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, is reflected in a speedometer as he drives his train from Kalyan Railway Station toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, drives his train from Kalyan Railway Station toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, drives his train from Kalyan Railway Station toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, drives his train from Kalyan Railway Station toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, drives his train from Kalyan Railway Station toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
