Fri Nov 14, 2014

India's sterilization camps

Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a victim who died after she underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, November 14, 2014
Women, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, November 14, 2014
Relatives of a woman (not pictured), who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, are seen sitting inside an ambulance while shifting the woman to a private hospital from the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, November 14, 2014
Indra Bai, the mother of a victim who died after she underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, holds a child as she mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, November 14, 2014
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, lies on a stretcher as she is taken to a hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, November 14, 2014
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, feeds her child while sitting on a hospital bed for treatment in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, November 14, 2014
An Indian policeman enters inside the complex of a pharmacy factory that was sealed by the Indian government officials at Bilaspur district in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. One person has died and six more were hospitalized after consuming antibiotic tablets apparently from the same batch blamed for more than a dozen deaths following a sterilization camp in eastern India, two hospital officials said. The new patients did not take part in the sterilization camps and had consumed the drugs separately, the officials said. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, November 14, 2014
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", is transferred to a private hospital from the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
A woman (R), who underwent a botched surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", feeds her baby as she sits inside an ambulance while being moved to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital from a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Doctors tend to a woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
Women who underwent botched surgeries at a government mass sterilization "camp" receive treatment at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Policemen stand as the area is fumigated outside Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital where several women, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", are treated in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
A girl looks out from inside a ward where several women, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", are treated at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
A view of the hospital where over 80 women underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", in Pandari in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
A stray dog stands inside a hospital where over 80 women underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", in Pandari in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. The word on the board inside the building reads: "reception". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
R.K.Gupta (L), a doctor who performed sterilization surgeries at a government mass sterilization "camp", sits at a police station as police and the media look on in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. Gupta, whose sterilization of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. Gupta, who says he has conducted more than 50,000 such operations, denied that his equipment was rusty or dirty and said it was the government's duty to control the number of people that turned up at his family-planning "camp". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
Unidentified women wail beside the body of a woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, inside an ambulance outside Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", sits in a hospital bed for treatment at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
Ram (C), husband of Satvi, who died after she underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks with family members and relatives during his wife's funeral rites in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
Narain, 8, holds a photo of his 30-year-old mother Phoolbai, who died after she underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", at his home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", reacts at her home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
A hospital staff member takes blood sample from a woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
Women, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", lie in hospital beds for treatment at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", lies in a stretcher before she is shifted to a private hospital from the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, November 13, 2014
Pictures