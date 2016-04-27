India's worst drought in decades
Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are now affected by drought, the government estimates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Men wash at a roadside municipal tap at a market area in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man walks through a dried-up Sarkhej lake on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Residents wait with their containers to collect water in Latur, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fatima Mulani uses a hand-pump to collect water at a Primary Health Centre in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Containers belonging to residents filled with water are seen in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Remembering Chernobyl
Ukraine holds memorial services on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster which permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.
Remembering Hillsborough
The 96 Liverpool soccer fans who died in Britain's worst-ever sporting disaster were unlawfully killed, a jury hearing inquests into the deaths concludes.
The Chernobyl disaster
Images from the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown.
Campaign cuisine
Keeping the candidates nourished on the primary trail.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.