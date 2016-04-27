Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 27, 2016 | 3:26pm BST

India's worst drought in decades

Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 21
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are now affected by drought, the government estimates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are now affected by drought, the government estimates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are now affected by drought, the government estimates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 21
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
3 / 21
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
4 / 21
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
5 / 21
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 21
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 21
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 21
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 21
Men wash at a roadside municipal tap at a market area in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Men wash at a roadside municipal tap at a market area in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Men wash at a roadside municipal tap at a market area in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 21
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 21
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 21
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 21
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
14 / 21
A man walks through a dried-up Sarkhej lake on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man walks through a dried-up Sarkhej lake on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A man walks through a dried-up Sarkhej lake on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 21
Residents wait with their containers to collect water in Latur, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents wait with their containers to collect water in Latur, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Residents wait with their containers to collect water in Latur, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 21
Fatima Mulani uses a hand-pump to collect water at a Primary Health Centre in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Fatima Mulani uses a hand-pump to collect water at a Primary Health Centre in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Fatima Mulani uses a hand-pump to collect water at a Primary Health Centre in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 21
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 21
Containers belonging to residents filled with water are seen in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Containers belonging to residents filled with water are seen in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Containers belonging to residents filled with water are seen in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 21
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 21
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Remembering Chernobyl

Remembering Chernobyl

Next Slideshows

Remembering Chernobyl

Remembering Chernobyl

Ukraine holds memorial services on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster which permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.

26 Apr 2016
Remembering Hillsborough

Remembering Hillsborough

The 96 Liverpool soccer fans who died in Britain's worst-ever sporting disaster were unlawfully killed, a jury hearing inquests into the deaths concludes.

26 Apr 2016
The Chernobyl disaster

The Chernobyl disaster

Images from the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown.

25 Apr 2016
Campaign cuisine

Campaign cuisine

Keeping the candidates nourished on the primary trail.

25 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures