India's worst drought in decades

Photographer
Himanshu Sharma
Location
AJMER, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

A municipal worker puts fish in a drum after removing them from the dried-up Ratanpura lake before moving them to the Sabarmati river, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Residential apartments are seen next to the dried-up Ratanpura lake on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
LATUR, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, India
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
LATUR, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Jayanta Dey
Location
AGARTALA, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016

Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
ALLAHABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016

A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MASURDI, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
OSMANABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Anindito Mukherjee
Location
NEW DELHI, India
Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016

Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MASURDI, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A man sleeps on a used motor under a tree on a hot summer day at a roadside motor pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016

Laborers sweep dust and stones at a road construction site in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
OSMANABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
OSMANABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016

Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, India
Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016

A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

