Pictures | Mon Oct 12, 2015 | 8:30pm BST

Indigenous festival

A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture and history. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Revellers dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A reveler takes part in a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A woman organizes indigenous items after a Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A reveller dances during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Revellers and attendees take part in an Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
People take part in an Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Revellers take part in a Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Revelers and attendees take part in a Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A reveler exits a mobile toilet during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Revelers take part during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A drum used by revelers is pictured during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A woman buys Indigenous art during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
