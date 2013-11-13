Edition:
Indigenous games

<p>Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic groups hold balloons during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. Forty eight Brazilian Indigenous tribes will present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the XII Games of Indigenous People which will run until November 16. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic groups hold balloons during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. Forty eight Brazilian Indigenous tribes will present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the XII Games of Indigenous People which will run until November 16. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Members of the Brazilian Assurini indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of the Brazilian Assurini indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Indigenous people compete in the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Indigenous people compete in the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A member of a Brazilian indigenous ethnic group competes in the spear throwing competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kayapo compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kayapo compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>A member of Brazilian indigenous group Enawene-Nawe aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A member of Brazilian indigenous group Enawene-Nawe aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Members of the Brazilian Enawene-Awe indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of the Brazilian Enawene-Awe indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>A member of indigenous group Pares dives to head the ball during an exhibition game of soccer where only heads are used to play the game, during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A member of indigenous group Pares dives to head the ball during an exhibition game of soccer where only heads are used to play the game, during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Members of the Brazilian Gaviao-Oklooehj indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of the Brazilian Gaviao-Oklooehj indigenous ethnic group compete in a tug-of-war competition during the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Indigenous people line up before the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Indigenous people line up before the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>A member of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Bororo aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A member of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Bororo aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the XII Games of the Indigenous People, in Cuiaba November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Brazilian indigenous children play in a tree during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian indigenous children play in a tree during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Members of indigenous group Mati practise blowing spears during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of indigenous group Mati practise blowing spears during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Members of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kuikuro dance before the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Members of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic group Kuikuro dance before the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian indigenous people attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

