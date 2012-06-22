Edition:
Indigenous in the city

<p>An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, June 22, 2012

<p>An indigenous man stands in Catete neighborhood before attending the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, June 22, 2012

<p>An indigenous couple waits the train at the subway as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, June 22, 2012

<p>An indigenous man observes as people march for the legalisation of marijuana during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Friday, June 22, 2012

<p>An indigenous child leaves a chemical toilet at the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Friday, June 22, 2012

<p>An indigenous man adjusts his glasses as he attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes </p>

Friday, June 22, 2012

<p>Indigenous people stand in a subway train as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, June 22, 2012

<p>Indigenous people arrive at a meeting by bus during the Rio 20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development summit in Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Friday, June 22, 2012

<p>Brazilian indigenous people walk the streets of the Village Autodromo slum during a protest against the construction of Belo Monte hydroelectric plant in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Friday, June 22, 2012

<p>An indigenous man attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Friday, June 22, 2012

