Indigenous Nations Games

Friday, November 11, 2011

Friday, November 11, 2011

A native Brazilian competes during the Indigenous Nations' Games in Porto Nacional in the Amazonian state of Tocantins November 7, 2011. Some 1300 Brazilian Indians from 35 ethnic groups will compete through November 12 in different sporting events at the games. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

Native Brazilians from the Gaviao tribe compete in a relay race carrying a tree trunk during the Indigenous Nations Games in Porto Nacional, in the Amazonian state of Tocantins November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

Native Brazilian children play in a river during the Indigenous Nations' Games in Porto Nacional in the Amazonian state of Tocantins November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

A native Brazilian aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the Indigenous Nations' Games in Porto Nacional in the Amazonian state of Tocantins November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

A native Brazilian demonstrates a typical fight of their tribe during the Indigenous Nations' Games in Porto Nacional in the Amazonian state of Tocantins November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

A native Brazilian aims his arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the Indigenous Nations' Games in Porto Nacional in the Amazonian state of Tocantins November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

Native Brazilians from the Parecis tribe dance during a pause in the competition at the Indigenous Nations Games in Porto Nacional, in the Amazonian state of Tocantins, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

A native Brazilian child plays with a toy phone during the Indigenous Nations' Games in Porto Nacional in the Amazonian state of Tocantins November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

Native Brazilians from the Kraho tribe compete in a relay race carrying tree trunks during the Indigenous Nations Games in Porto Nacional, in the Amazonian state of Tocantins, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

Brazilian Indian women compete during a tug-of-war competition at the Indigenous Nations' Games in Porto Nacional in the Amazonian state of Tocantins November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

A native Brazilian wears necklaces during the Indigenous Nations Games in Porto Nacional, in the Amazonian state of Tocantins, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

Native Brazilians from the Parecis tribe dance during a pause in the competition at the Indigenous Nations Games in Porto Nacional, in the Amazonian state of Tocantins, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

A native Brazilian runs with a soccer ball during the Indigenous Nations' Games in Porto Nacional in the Amazonian state of Tocantins November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

Native Brazilians observe the competitions at the Indigenous Nations Games in Porto Nacional, in the Amazonian state of Tocantins, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Friday, November 11, 2011

Native Brazilians from the Gaviao tribe compete in a relay race carrying tree trunks during the Indigenous Nations Games in Porto Nacional, in the Amazonian state of Tocantins, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

