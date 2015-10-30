Indigenous World Games
An indigenous man from Mexico performs a Mexican game known as La Batalla (a hockey-like game that uses a fireball) during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous women from the Kamayura tribe take part in a demonstration of the Huka Huka fight at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous woman competes in a swimming competition during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous men from the Kamayura tribe take part in a demonstration of an indigenous Kamayura game at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous men from Terena tribe compete in a canoeing competition during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Kayapo people walks during the bow-and-arrow competition at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Mamainde tribe tries to head the ball during the Jikunahati competition, a form of soccer played with one's head, at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A indigenous man practices canoeing during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An arrow flies towards a target board during the bow-and-arrow competition at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Bororo people fires an arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man rests between competitions, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe watches a relay race where the contestants carry tree trunks, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous woman carries a painted log during the opening ceremony, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous men from the Pataxo wait on the bench of reserves during a soccer match against indigenous Xerente tribe, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous children play wrestle, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man takes photos of fireworks, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous men from the Tabajara tribe talk in front of Sports Arena, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous men from the Xerente tribe warm up before a soccer match against Pataxo indigenous tribe, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Maori man from New Zealand dances during the opening ceremony, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A indigenous man from the Tabajara tribe is seen in Tocantins river before the games, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Participants in the opening ceremony cast their shadows, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Maori men from New Zealand compete during a tug-of-war competition, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous people carry a torch of the sacred fire during the opening ceremony, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous people from the Kayapo tribe watch a soccer match, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous woman participates in a parade called "International Indigenous Beauty", October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Paresi tribe tries to head the ball during the Jikunahati competition, a form of soccer played with one's head, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous people of several tribes watch a presentation by indigenous people from Kuikuro, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous woman smiles during a presentation of the various sporting disciplines, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous girl from the Xambioa tribe arrives to participate in the games, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Hands of time
Clock faces from Canary Wharf to Fukushima.
Devoted to San Simon
Since the 19th century, devotees have offered money, liquor or tobacco in exchange for the blessings of San Simon.
The great pumpkin
The annual Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze in New York showcases over 7,000 hand carved illuminated Jack O' Lanterns.
36 years of China's one child policy
Reuters photographer Carlos Barria photographed a person born in each year China's One Child Policy has been in existence; from a man born in 1979, to a baby...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.