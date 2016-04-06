Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats
Two foreign flagged fishing boats registered in Papua New Guinea are destroyed by the Indonesian Navy after they were seized for supposedly illegal fishing off the coast of Ambon, Maluku, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Izaac Mulyawan
Three Malaysian fishing boats are destroyed for illegal fishing, by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries along with the police and navy, near Langsa, Aceh province, Indonesia, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Syifa Yulinnas /Antara Foto
Malaysian and Vietnamese fishing boats are destroyed for illegal fishing by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, police and navy, in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/M N Kanwa /Antara Foto
An Indonesian police boat is seen near Malaysian and Vietnamese fishing boats as they are destroyed for illegal fishing by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, police and navy in Batam, Riau Islands, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/M N Kanwa...more
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi May 20, 2015 in the is photo taken by Antara Foto. A total of 19 foreign boats from Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and one...more
A foreign fishing boat confiscated for illegal fishing is blown up by the Indonesian Navy off of Lemukutan Island, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto
Four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats are destroyed in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto
Four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats are destroyed in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto
An Indonesian navy ship sinks a fishing boat from Thailand off the coast of Surabaya after it was seized for fishing in Indonesian waters without a permit, November 14, 2003. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Smoke is seen coming from four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats destroyed by the government in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto
Indonesian Navy and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries blow up the illegal fishing vessel the MV Viking in the waters of Tanjung Batumandi, Pangandaran, West Java, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adeng Bustomi/Antara Foto
Foreign fishing boats seized for illegal fishing are blown up near Bitung, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adwit B Pramono/Antara Foto
An Indonesian navy ship sinks a fishing boat from Thailand off the coast of Surabaya after it was seized for fishing in Indonesian waters without a permit, November 14, 2003. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto
