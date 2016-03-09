Edition:
Indonesia's rare solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
People watch a solar eclipse outside the planetarium in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
An airplane flies past the sun as it goes into a partial solar eclipse in Singapore March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
People watch and take pictures of the solar eclipse at the beach on Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A youth watches a solar eclipse with self-made solar filters at the beach on Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
People watch a total solar eclipse from the Bay Bridge in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Hamzah/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A school girl watches a partial solar eclipse at the Planetarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Light from a solar eclipse is reflected on a person's hand from a telescope on the Ampera Bridge over the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Students watch the solar eclipse through solar viewers in Bangkok, Thailand, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
People watch a solar eclipse near the Ampera Bridge along the banks of the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A person uses a medical X-ray film to view the sun during a solar eclipse in Silaut, West Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016o. REUTERS/Iggoy el Fitra/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
People watch a solar eclipse near the Ampera Bridge along the banks of the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A student holds a self-made filter during a joint workshop between the Hong Kong Astronomical Society and Indonesia's National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN) at a high school in Ternate island, Indonesia, ahead of Wednesday's solar eclipse, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A combination photograph shows the beginning (top L) to the end (top L to bottom R) of a total solar eclipse as seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
