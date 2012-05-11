Inferno in the slums
A resident holds on to his belongings while floating in the waters of Manila bay as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Residents escape through the Manila bay as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Residents paddle their makeshift boat to safety as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Residents untie the hose of a cement mixer to douse water on a fire engulfing houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A fire boat sprays water as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Residents evacuate with their belongings as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
The Philippine coast guard rescues a resident with his dog and belongings while floating in the waters of Manila bay as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Residents escape with their belongings as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
