Insect recipes
Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered...more
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. The projects aim to help children in rural communities in Costa Rica's Northern Zone and also to be...more
Mealworm (Tenebrio molitor), larva, a dry mixture, and patties are displayed at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A cricket eats in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Cristina Azofeifa prepares cookies made from powdered crickets at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Ana Maria Quiros, displays a mixture to prepare patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Dried crickets are shown before being ground to prepare cookies at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at Universifty of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Ana Maria Quiros displays a plate of food with rice, beans and patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Cristina Azofeifa, cleans a box used for reproduction of crickets in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Cookies made from powdered crickets are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
