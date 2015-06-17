Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 17, 2015 | 5:20pm BST

Insect recipes

Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered crickets, to be presented in an competition held by the U.S. Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) in July. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered crickets, to be presented in an competition held by the U.S. Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) in July. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
1 / 12
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. The projects aim to help children in rural communities in Costa Rica's Northern Zone and also to be used to feed children with malnutrition problems in Haiti, local media reported. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. The projects aim to help children in rural communities in Costa Rica's Northern Zone and also to be...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. The projects aim to help children in rural communities in Costa Rica's Northern Zone and also to be used to feed children with malnutrition problems in Haiti, local media reported. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
2 / 12
Mealworm (Tenebrio molitor), larva, a dry mixture, and patties are displayed at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Mealworm (Tenebrio molitor), larva, a dry mixture, and patties are displayed at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Mealworm (Tenebrio molitor), larva, a dry mixture, and patties are displayed at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
3 / 12
A cricket eats in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A cricket eats in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A cricket eats in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
4 / 12
Mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
5 / 12
Cristina Azofeifa prepares cookies made from powdered crickets at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Cristina Azofeifa prepares cookies made from powdered crickets at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Cristina Azofeifa prepares cookies made from powdered crickets at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
6 / 12
Ana Maria Quiros, displays a mixture to prepare patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Ana Maria Quiros, displays a mixture to prepare patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Ana Maria Quiros, displays a mixture to prepare patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
7 / 12
Dried crickets are shown before being ground to prepare cookies at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Dried crickets are shown before being ground to prepare cookies at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Dried crickets are shown before being ground to prepare cookies at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
8 / 12
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at Universifty of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at Universifty of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at Universifty of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
9 / 12
Ana Maria Quiros displays a plate of food with rice, beans and patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Ana Maria Quiros displays a plate of food with rice, beans and patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Ana Maria Quiros displays a plate of food with rice, beans and patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
10 / 12
Cristina Azofeifa, cleans a box used for reproduction of crickets in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Cristina Azofeifa, cleans a box used for reproduction of crickets in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Cristina Azofeifa, cleans a box used for reproduction of crickets in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
11 / 12
Cookies made from powdered crickets are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Cookies made from powdered crickets are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Cookies made from powdered crickets are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Earth from space

Earth from space

Next Slideshows

Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

16 Jun 2015
Greece's pension problem

Greece's pension problem

Greece's state spending on pensions is three times' higher as a proportion than Germany's as debt talks founder.

16 Jun 2015
Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Re-enacting the battle of Ligny, Napoleon's last victory, during commemorations ahead of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo.

16 Jun 2015
Warrior cricket

Warrior cricket

Maasai Cricket Warriors play a charity tournament aiming to raise awareness of the plight of the endangered male northern white rhino.

15 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures