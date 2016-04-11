Inside a Soviet ghost town
A general view of the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Soviet military notebook is seen on the floor of abandoned building in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man takes a picture inside Soviet propaganda room in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People listen to a guide (R) during the tour in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
An abandoned apartment house is seen through a broken window in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A Soviet time newspaper in Russian is seen on the wall of abandoned apartment in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A woman stands on a balcony of an abandoned apartment block in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A woman takes a picture inside Soviet propaganda room in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk to the abandoned apartment house in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man looks in the map as he explores the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A woman walks inside an abandoned hospital building in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk inside abandoned sports hall in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Rusty plate with the street name is seen on the wall of an abandoned apartment house in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A red curtain covers a broken window in an abandoned apartment in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Women walk inside an abandoned building in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A woman looks at a map as she visits the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man takes a picture inside sports hall in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. The words on the wall reads in Russian "Victory starts here". REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk past an abandoned apartment house in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk past an abandoned apartment block in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Next Slideshows
Danny Willett wins Masters
Danny Willett takes advantage of a meltdown by defending champion Jordan Spieth to win his first major title.
Painting away the border
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency.
Drought and hunger in Africa
People face hunger in large parts of Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern.
The art of Shaolin
Mesmerizing demonstrations of Shaolin Kung Fu.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.