Inside Ariel Castro's house

<p>A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>Chains and locks in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A page in a letter from Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>Chains and locks are pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A wall in a room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A door is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A view of a room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A room boarded up with door panels in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A wig is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>Inside of the basement is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A stairway to the basement in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>The inside of the basement is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A stairway to the basement in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A room boarded up with door panels is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A boarded up wall in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A room with toys is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>Chains and locks are pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A helmet in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

