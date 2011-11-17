Edition:
Inside Benin

Thursday, November 17, 2011

People gather at a market in the Akpakpa neighborhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Samuel Amoo, 26, tapes his wrists before a training session at the Afro Boxing Club in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Children play a game on the street with two boys dressed up in masks and outfits in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, November 17, 2011

A girls walks through in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Fishing boats sit on the water in front of houses in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, November 17, 2011

A woman prays beside a statue at Notre Dame cathedral in Benin's economic capital Cotonou November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, November 17, 2011

A voodoo practitioner dances while holding knives during a ceremony in which blood from chickens and animals is collected to be splashed on amulets and fetishes in Cotonou, December 19, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Placide Tossou

Thursday, November 17, 2011

A woman affected by AIDS attends a psychological support meeting organised by Medecin de Monde at Come's hospital near Cotonou November 28, 2007. Medecin de Monde is a medical relief organisation with healthcare projects around the world. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Women sit on a fishing boat in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Supporters of presidential candidate and leader of the Democratic Renewal Party, Adrien Houngbedji, attend an election campaign rally in Benin's capital Cotonou, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Pacide

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Women attend a meeting by Medecin de Monde on promoting AIDS and HIV awareness campaigns in Kpomasse, near Cotonou November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Thursday, November 17, 2011

A vendor fills bottles with fuel in Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Vintage Citroen 2CVs are seen on their way across Africa in the Toureg Trail rally, in Benin November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Tossou

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Vendors display their goods in pirogues at a floating market in Ganvie, a small fisherman's village 20 km (12 miles) from Benin's capital Cotonou, August 12, 2006. Over 80 percent of the village buildings are built on pillars and the pirogue is the only means of transportation in and around the village. REUTERS/Florin Iorganda

Thursday, November 17, 2011

A Togolese refugee woman cleans her clothes at a UNHCR refugee camp of Agame in Benin, May 28, 2005. REUTERS/Noel Koukou Tadegnon

