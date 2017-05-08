Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 8, 2017 | 8:30pm BST

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Briell Decker, the 65th wife of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, walks past an outdoor chimney marked with "Pray and Obey" at the compound where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. Decker, who said she was forced to be the 65th of Jeffs' 79 wives when she was 18 years old, is hoping to buy the mansion for a reduced price. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker, the 65th wife of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, walks past an outdoor chimney marked with "Pray and Obey" at the compound where he lived for...more

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker, the 65th wife of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, walks past an outdoor chimney marked with "Pray and Obey" at the compound where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. Decker, who said she was forced to be the 65th of Jeffs' 79 wives when she was 18 years old, is hoping to buy the mansion for a reduced price. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
1 / 17
Briell Decker shows how she prayed every hour on the hour with other wives of polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, in the prayer room at his compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker shows how she prayed every hour on the hour with other wives of polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, in the prayer room at his compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker shows how she prayed every hour on the hour with other wives of polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, in the prayer room at his compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
2 / 17
A key hangs out of a lock on one of the 41 bedrooms at jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

A key hangs out of a lock on one of the 41 bedrooms at jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017....more

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A key hangs out of a lock on one of the 41 bedrooms at jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
3 / 17
Briell Decker opens a backdoor with an eviction notice on the window of the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker opens a backdoor with an eviction notice on the window of the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker opens a backdoor with an eviction notice on the window of the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
4 / 17
Briell Decker walks through one of two large kitchens at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker walks through one of two large kitchens at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker walks through one of two large kitchens at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
5 / 17
Briell Decker looks out the window of the prayer room where she prayed every hour on the hour with other wives at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker looks out the window of the prayer room where she prayed every hour on the hour with other wives at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker looks out the window of the prayer room where she prayed every hour on the hour with other wives at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
6 / 17
Briell Decker looks inside Warren Jeffs bedroom at his compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker looks inside Warren Jeffs bedroom at his compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker looks inside Warren Jeffs bedroom at his compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
7 / 17
Tumbleweeds and a no trespassing sign are seen outside the northwest entrance of FLDS Church's Prophet leaders Warren Jeff's compound where he lived for several years in Hildale, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey

Tumbleweeds and a no trespassing sign are seen outside the northwest entrance of FLDS Church's Prophet leaders Warren Jeff's compound where he lived for several years in Hildale, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Tumbleweeds and a no trespassing sign are seen outside the northwest entrance of FLDS Church's Prophet leaders Warren Jeff's compound where he lived for several years in Hildale, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
8 / 17
Briell Decker walks through a large dining room at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker walks through a large dining room at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker walks through a large dining room at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
9 / 17
Balls and exercise equipment lay on the floor of a dining room at jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Balls and exercise equipment lay on the floor of a dining room at jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017....more

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Balls and exercise equipment lay on the floor of a dining room at jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
10 / 17
Briell Decker looks into an office at his the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker looks into an office at his the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker looks into an office at his the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
11 / 17
Briell Decker enters the compound in Hildale, Utah, on May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker enters the compound in Hildale, Utah, on May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker enters the compound in Hildale, Utah, on May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
12 / 17
Briell Decker walks between the 11th and 12th bedroom at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker walks between the 11th and 12th bedroom at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker walks between the 11th and 12th bedroom at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
13 / 17
Briell Decker looks over a patio area at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker looks over a patio area at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker looks over a patio area at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
14 / 17
Briell Decker stands on a back porch at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker stands on a back porch at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker stands on a back porch at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
15 / 17
Briell Decker looks at an eviction notice on the window at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker looks at an eviction notice on the window at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Briell Decker looks at an eviction notice on the window at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
16 / 17
Two old couches sit outside the northwest entrance of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound where he lived for several years in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Two old couches sit outside the northwest entrance of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound where he lived for several years in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017....more

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Two old couches sit outside the northwest entrance of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound where he lived for several years in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

Next Slideshows

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on...

08 May 2017
MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

08 May 2017
MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

08 May 2017
Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy...

08 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast