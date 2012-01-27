Inside Cuba
A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists take pictures in front of the Ministry of Interior (MININT) building displaying an image of revolution leader Che Guevara, in Havana's Revolution Square, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Aldo Rodriguez, a member of Cuban hip hop band "Los Aldeanos" (The Villagers) poses next to a Cuban flag and a portrait of late Argentine revolutionary leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in his house during an interview with Reuters in Havana April 6,...more
Vehicles drive past a billboard of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A woman walks on a street in central Havana early January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A rainbow is seen at dawn as clouds form a tropical storm over Havana, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A man rides his horse-pulled cart beside the 'Thomson Dream' cruiser moored in Havana Port January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Young dancers wait backstage before a birthday celebration for retired Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the Pioneer's Palace in Havana August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Young men play checkers in central Havana February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A man plays his trombone on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Pro-government youth carry a Cuban flag in front of the Ladies in White, a group made up of family members of imprisoned dissidents, during a protest march in Havana March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Dancers of the Afro-Cuban Santeria religion perform in honor of retired Cuban leader Fidel Castro on the outskirts of Havana August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man has his hair cut at the entrance of a building in Old Havana October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People walk among clouds of insecticide after a fumigating truck moved past in Havana October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man works in a tobacco field in Vuelta Abajo valley in Pinar del Rio province, January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Cuban troops perform during a military parade in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Cuban revolution in Havana, December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Cuba's Alexander Mayeta exercises during a training session in Havana February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A man walks past a mural depicting revolutionary heroes including late rebel leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Havana October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People dance on a street in Old Havana September 29, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Men pose with a gay pride flag during the opening of the gay and lesbian community's summer at a beach on the outskirts of Havana June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A first grader raises his arm when his name is called out by his teacher at a school in Havana September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A boy dances in the rain during a heavy tropical shower in a street of Havana July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Tourists sit in front of their Daiquiris beside a life-size bronze statue of U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway at his regular spot in The Floridita bar in Havana, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Children play on a street in Havana September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Villa Clara's Andy Zamora (L) slides into home base as Industriales' Frank Camilo Morejon tries to put out during their final playoff baseball game in the Cuban National Series in Havana March 28, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A youth jumps into the ocean from a breakwater in Havana April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People transport a refrigerator down the street as Hurricane Ike approaches in Havana September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A worker fits Cohiba cigars in a box at the Partagas factory in Havana February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People talk beside privately owned taxis, parked at a stop in Havana April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A patient of the Eduardo Bernabe Ordaz Psychiatric Hospital performs in a play titled "El Caballero de Paris in Havana November 17, 2009. Performing for friends, family and members of the public, "El caballero de Paris" was staged by roughly 120...more
Butchers work at a market under a painting of revolutionary leader Che Guevara in Havana July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People carry their belongings on the back of a cart ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Paloma in Camaguey, Cuba November 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A man watches the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A woman walks past a graffiti in Havana December 24, 2011. The graffiti reads, "Long Live Raul". REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A young woman sits on the back of a convertible car while being driven along Havana's seafront boulevard "el Malecon" on the way to her 15th birthday "coming out" celebration May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
