Inside Cuba's Capitol
Chairs are seen at the Senate in Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. Cubans are once again touring their Capitol, an imposing structure previously shunned as a symbol of U.S. imperialism but now...more
Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans (R), is seen in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Architect Jorge Cisneros (C) gives information to tourists at the Library of Congress at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A security officer walks at the "Lost Steps Saloon" in Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A statue representing Cuba's Independence hero Jose Marti is seen at the entrance of Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Architect Jorge Cisneros (front L) gives information to tourists at the Senate in Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A view of a courtyard at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
An employee walks at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A view of the Capitol's dome from inside Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists walk at "Lost Steps Saloon" at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists take pictures of a statue representing the Republic at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists take pictures at the entrance of Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A tourist takes pictures at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A view of a courtyard at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Administrator Armando Gomes, 63, closes a window at the entrance of Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists visit the Senate at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Construction helmets are seen at the entrance of Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans (rear), is seen in Havana, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
