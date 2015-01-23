Inside Davos
Al Gore listens to singer Pharrell Williams, Creative Director and Brand Ambassador of Bionic Yarn at the "What's Next? A Climate for Action" event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Members stand in a queue to enter a session of the World Economic Forum January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech during the session "Global Responsibilities in a Digital Age" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Google, speaks during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga listens during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg speaks during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
An overview shows the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in the early morning January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer smiles before the session "In Tech We Trust" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation, gestures during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs after receiving a Crystal Award January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks at the "Ending the Experiment" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Russian tycoon and President of RUSAL Oleg Deripaska gestures during the "Regions in Transformation: Eurasia" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Iraq's Vice President Iyad Allawi (L) speaks with Prince Turki bin Faisal al-Saud of Saudi Arabia during the session "Iraq and Syria: The Strategic Context" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Al Gore, former U.S. Vice-President and Chairman and Co-Founder of Generation Investment Management speaks at the "What's Next? A Climate for Action" event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes a speech during the "Egypt in the World" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita listens during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Honorary Chairman of The Global Commission on Economy and Climate of Mexico Felipe Calderon speaks during the session "Closing the Climate Deal" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A participant uses his phone in a corridor during a session January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Britain's Prince Andrew gestures as he speaks with business leaders January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
President and CEO of The Western Union Company Hikmet Ersek gestures during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Swiss special police officers observe the surrounding area from atop the roof of the Davos Congress Hotel January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks at the "Europe's Twin Challenges: Growth and Stability" event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), gestures during the session "Closing the Climate Deal" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Workers set up logos of the World Economic Forum at the congress center January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Next Slideshows
North Korea's supreme factory leader
Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.
Manatee madness
On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of snorkelers and kayakers.
Swasthani Brata Katha festival
Images from the month-long festival in Nepal.
Icy dip for Epiphany
Orthodox believers mark Epiphany by immersing themselves in water.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing�s infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.