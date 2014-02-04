Inside Facebook
A Facebook employee works in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees wait at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Facebook employee works in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his girlfriend Priscilla Chan walk near Fuxing Road in Shanghai, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gestures during his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An investor holds prospectus explaining the Facebook stock after attending a show for Facebook's initial public offering at the Four Season's Hotel in Boston, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Employees walk along a walking and bicycle path at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
People walk past a graphic on a wall at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Xavier Schmidt of Menlo Park, has his picture taken by his parents outside Facebook's headquarters the night before the company's IPO launch, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees play a game of chess at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook Inc. COO Sheryl Sandberg arrives at New York City's Sheraton Hotel with other Facebook executives, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An employee works on a computer at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An employee rides a bicycle at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook employees work in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sketch of Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a wedding ceremony in central Bangkok, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Mark Zuckerberg holds a gong while celebrating with members of his staff after unveiling the company's new location services feature called 'Places' during a news conference at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert...more
Facebook employees work in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An art and message board is seen in a hallway at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg delivers a keynote address at the company's annual conference in San Francisco, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Employees work in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
