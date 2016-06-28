Inside Falluja after Islamic State
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces pose for a picture in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Bullet casings from clashes are seen on the ground in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation examines an item in a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Destroyed vehicles are seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A bridge over the Euphrates river is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation inspect a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi government forces sleeps in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces drives in a military vehicle in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces walk in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view is seen of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at explosives abandoned by Islamic State militants at a school in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of Iraqi government forces celebrate on a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A military vehicle of Iraqi security forces is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Islamist State flag, after pulling it down from a building, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani