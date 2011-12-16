Edition:
United Kingdom

Inside Fukushima

Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
1 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers in protective suits gather near their lockers inside the emergency operation center at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers in protective suits gather near their lockers inside the emergency operation center at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
2 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A bus carrying workers passes by the parking lot of J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

A bus carrying workers passes by the parking lot of J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
3 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
4 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker inside the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker inside the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
5 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker is given a radiation screening as he enters the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. The poster reads "No tobacco and gum on the premises". REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker is given a radiation screening as he enters the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. The poster reads "No tobacco and gum on the premises". REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
6 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A general view shows the first floor of the main building of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Friday, December 16, 2011

A general view shows the first floor of the main building of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Close
7 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

The cooling and filtering valve in the Unit 4 fuel pool at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The cooling and filtering valve in the Unit 4 fuel pool at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
8 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Unit 5's seaside slope is seen at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Unit 5's seaside slope is seen at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
9 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Japanese officials wearing protective suits and masks ride in the back of a bus while a second bus carrying officials and journalists follow as they drive through the contaminated exclusion zone on their way to the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

Japanese officials wearing protective suits and masks ride in the back of a bus while a second bus carrying officials and journalists follow as they drive through the contaminated exclusion zone on their way to the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
10 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A deserted street inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

A deserted street inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
11 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers conduct a radiation survey inside the rest area installed at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers conduct a radiation survey inside the rest area installed at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
12 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.5 and No.6 reactor buildings are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.5 and No.6 reactor buildings are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
13 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers in protective suits operate remote-controlled machinery to clear debris in the compound of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers in protective suits operate remote-controlled machinery to clear debris in the compound of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
14 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Desalting facilities for the No. 4 reactor spent fuel pool are seen at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Desalting facilities for the No. 4 reactor spent fuel pool are seen at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
15 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Dust sampling operation is seen atop of an apertural area of Reactor Building Unit 3 plant building at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Dust sampling operation is seen atop of an apertural area of Reactor Building Unit 3 plant building at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
16 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Rubble from the March 11 and earthquake and tsunami containing a low level of nuclear radiation, are stored inside a tent at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Rubble from the March 11 and earthquake and tsunami containing a low level of nuclear radiation, are stored inside a tent at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
17 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers are seen around the 2nd cesium adsorption systems which are to be installed to treat highly radioactive water pooled at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers are seen around the 2nd cesium adsorption systems which are to be installed to treat highly radioactive water pooled at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
18 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

The tsunami-crippled No. 3 reactor Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is seen in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The tsunami-crippled No. 3 reactor Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is seen in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
19 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Tsunami rubble collection work is seen at reactor building of unit 3 of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Tsunami rubble collection work is seen at reactor building of unit 3 of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
20 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers in protective gear set up temporary pressure controllers at the Unit 2 reactor at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers in protective gear set up temporary pressure controllers at the Unit 2 reactor at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
21 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A deserted field and buildings inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

A deserted field and buildings inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
22 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Temporary storage tanks for low and middle level radioactive water from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station's No.1, No.2, No.3 and No.4 reactors on the grounds of the plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Temporary storage tanks for low and middle level radioactive water from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station's No.1, No.2, No.3 and No.4 reactors on the grounds of the plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
23 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Steel support pillars are installed at the bottom of the spent fuel pool in reactor building of unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Steel support pillars are installed at the bottom of the spent fuel pool in reactor building of unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
24 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A radioactive water treatment facility inside the south side of the fourth floor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Unit 4 reactor in Fukushima prefecture, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

A radioactive water treatment facility inside the south side of the fourth floor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Unit 4 reactor in Fukushima prefecture, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
25 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Cracks where air is leaking are seen on the main exhaust duct of the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Cracks where air is leaking are seen on the main exhaust duct of the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
26 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Rubble with a high dosage of radiation are seen scattered at the west side of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.3 reactor building in Fukushima prefecture, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Rubble with a high dosage of radiation are seen scattered at the west side of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.3 reactor building in Fukushima prefecture, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
27 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker in front of the Rest Area at 1st floor doorway in the Service Building of No.5 and No.6 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker in front of the Rest Area at 1st floor doorway in the Service Building of No.5 and No.6 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
28 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

The west side passageway of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building in an image taken by a remote-controlled robot on May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The west side passageway of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building in an image taken by a remote-controlled robot on May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
29 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

The Spent Fuel Pool of Reactor Unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station on May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The Spent Fuel Pool of Reactor Unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station on May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
30 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker wearing protective suit measures radiation levels inside the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.1 reactor building, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker wearing protective suit measures radiation levels inside the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.1 reactor building, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
31 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Debris covers above the surface of a spent fuel pool at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor on April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Debris covers above the surface of a spent fuel pool at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor on April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
32 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers engaged in operations to stabilize the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power take a rest on the floor of a gymnasium inside the grounds of the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant, about 10km away, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Takeshi Tanigawa/Handout

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers engaged in operations to stabilize the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power take a rest on the floor of a gymnasium inside the grounds of the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant, about 10km away, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Takeshi Tanigawa/Handout

Close
33 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A general view shows the main entrance of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Friday, December 16, 2011

A general view shows the main entrance of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Close
34 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers spray a dust inhibitor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers spray a dust inhibitor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout

Close
35 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

An aerial image of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building's rooftop on April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

An aerial image of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building's rooftop on April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
36 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor, April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor, April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
37 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

The control rooms for the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Friday, December 16, 2011

The control rooms for the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Close
38 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A view of concrete poured into a damaged pit to stop leakage of radioactive contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, No. 2 reactor, April 2, 2011 . REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Friday, December 16, 2011

A view of concrete poured into a damaged pit to stop leakage of radioactive contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, No. 2 reactor, April 2, 2011 . REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Close
39 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

A facility for sampling seawater is seen after a fire was extinguished near the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Friday, December 16, 2011

A facility for sampling seawater is seen after a fire was extinguished near the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Close
40 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No. 3 reactor on April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No. 3 reactor on April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
41 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

Smoke is seen coming from the area of the No. 3 reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Friday, December 16, 2011

Smoke is seen coming from the area of the No. 3 reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Close
42 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station taken by the Air Photo Service, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Air Photo Service

Friday, December 16, 2011

An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station taken by the Air Photo Service, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Air Photo Service

Close
43 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) fact-finding team leader Mike Weightman examines Reactor Unit 3 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant May 27, 2011 to assess tsunami damage and study nuclear safety lessons that could be learned from the accident. REUTERS/IAEA Photo/Handout

Friday, December 16, 2011

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) fact-finding team leader Mike Weightman examines Reactor Unit 3 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant May 27, 2011 to assess tsunami damage and study nuclear safety lessons that could be learned from the accident. REUTERS/IAEA Photo/Handout

Close
44 / 45
Friday, December 16, 2011

The No.3 nuclear reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant is seen burning after a blast, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Digital Globe

Friday, December 16, 2011

The No.3 nuclear reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant is seen burning after a blast, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Digital Globe

Close
45 / 45

Inside Fukushima

Inside Fukushima Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Gathering of the tribes

Gathering of the tribes
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »