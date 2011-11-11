Inside Fukushima's J-Village
A man directs traffic at a vehicle radiation decontamination center at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Men sort and clean protective masks at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Two workers are directed through a radiation screening centre inside a gymnasium after returning to J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Workers leave for the day from J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A worker carries his belongings as he walks among the temporary housing structures erected for workers at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Workers pick up protective clothing at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. The poster on the suit reads, "X-1st Floor inside premise. OK-1st Floor outside premise". REUTERS/David...more
Workers walk by after receiving radiation screening as they return to J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Workers eat soup at the end of their workday after returning to J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A makeshift office where workers pick up their protective suits, masks and gloves is surrounded by pink protective sheets at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David...more
Workers in protective clothing and masks enter a radiation screening post after arriving at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Workers arrive at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A man (C) is checked for radiation after arriving at a vehicle decontamination centre at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Workers remove their protective clothing at a radiation screening post after arriving at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Piles of used protective clothing that was worn by workers inside the contaminated "exclusion zone" sit on a soccer field waiting to be placed inside containers at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months...more
An employee of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) walks up a flight of stairs near temporary housing built for workers who live at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A worker (L) steps from a radiation screening machine after removing and discarding his protective suit as he arrives at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David...more
Workers line up to pick up protective clothing at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A men dresses in a room where workers leave their clothing before putting on protective suits at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. The red words on yellow tape reads: "Keep out"....more
Workers in protective clothing walk to enter a radiation screening post after arriving at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A man is checked for radiation after arriving at a vehicle decontamination center at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A worker steps out from a radiation screening machine after removing and discarding his protective suit as he arrives at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David...more
A Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employee looks at piles of used protective clothing worn by workers inside the contaminated "exclusion zone", to be placed later inside containers at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the...more
Two men in white protective suits are checked by others (in blue) at a radiation screening post at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A bus carrying workers passes by the parking lot of J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Workers line up in the rain as they wait for a bus at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
