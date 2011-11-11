Edition:
Inside Fukushima's J-Village

Friday, November 11, 2011

A man directs traffic at a vehicle radiation decontamination center at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A man directs traffic at a vehicle radiation decontamination center at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Men sort and clean protective masks at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Men sort and clean protective masks at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Two workers are directed through a radiation screening centre inside a gymnasium after returning to J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Two workers are directed through a radiation screening centre inside a gymnasium after returning to J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers leave for the day from J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers leave for the day from J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A worker carries his belongings as he walks among the temporary housing structures erected for workers at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A worker carries his belongings as he walks among the temporary housing structures erected for workers at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers pick up protective clothing at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. The poster on the suit reads, "X-1st Floor inside premise. OK-1st Floor outside premise". REUTERS/David...more

Workers pick up protective clothing at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. The poster on the suit reads, "X-1st Floor inside premise. OK-1st Floor outside premise". REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers walk by after receiving radiation screening as they return to J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers walk by after receiving radiation screening as they return to J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers eat soup at the end of their workday after returning to J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers eat soup at the end of their workday after returning to J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A makeshift office where workers pick up their protective suits, masks and gloves is surrounded by pink protective sheets at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David...more

A makeshift office where workers pick up their protective suits, masks and gloves is surrounded by pink protective sheets at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers in protective clothing and masks enter a radiation screening post after arriving at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers in protective clothing and masks enter a radiation screening post after arriving at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers arrive at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers arrive at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A man (C) is checked for radiation after arriving at a vehicle decontamination centre at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A man (C) is checked for radiation after arriving at a vehicle decontamination centre at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers remove their protective clothing at a radiation screening post after arriving at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers remove their protective clothing at a radiation screening post after arriving at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Piles of used protective clothing that was worn by workers inside the contaminated "exclusion zone" sit on a soccer field waiting to be placed inside containers at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months...more

Piles of used protective clothing that was worn by workers inside the contaminated "exclusion zone" sit on a soccer field waiting to be placed inside containers at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

An employee of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) walks up a flight of stairs near temporary housing built for workers who live at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

An employee of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) walks up a flight of stairs near temporary housing built for workers who live at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A worker (L) steps from a radiation screening machine after removing and discarding his protective suit as he arrives at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David...more

A worker (L) steps from a radiation screening machine after removing and discarding his protective suit as he arrives at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers line up to pick up protective clothing at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers line up to pick up protective clothing at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A men dresses in a room where workers leave their clothing before putting on protective suits at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. The red words on yellow tape reads: "Keep out"....more

A men dresses in a room where workers leave their clothing before putting on protective suits at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. The red words on yellow tape reads: "Keep out". REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers in protective clothing walk to enter a radiation screening post after arriving at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers in protective clothing walk to enter a radiation screening post after arriving at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A man is checked for radiation after arriving at a vehicle decontamination center at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A man is checked for radiation after arriving at a vehicle decontamination center at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A worker steps out from a radiation screening machine after removing and discarding his protective suit as he arrives at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David...more

A worker steps out from a radiation screening machine after removing and discarding his protective suit as he arrives at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employee looks at piles of used protective clothing worn by workers inside the contaminated "exclusion zone", to be placed later inside containers at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the...more

A Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employee looks at piles of used protective clothing worn by workers inside the contaminated "exclusion zone", to be placed later inside containers at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Two men in white protective suits are checked by others (in blue) at a radiation screening post at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Two men in white protective suits are checked by others (in blue) at a radiation screening post at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A bus carrying workers passes by the parking lot of J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

A bus carrying workers passes by the parking lot of J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers line up in the rain as they wait for a bus at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Workers line up in the rain as they wait for a bus at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Inside Fukushima's J-Village

