Inside Fukushima's J-Village

Two men in white protective suits are checked by others (in blue) at a radiation screening post at J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011, eight months after the disaster. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool