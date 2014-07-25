Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 25, 2014 | 5:59pm BST

Inside Gaza

Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 40
A Palestinian boy looks at a car which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy looks at a car which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian boy looks at a car which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 40
A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
3 / 40
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 40
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed al-Najar, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed al-Najar, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, July 25, 2014
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed al-Najar, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
5 / 40
Palestinian children take refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes at a United Nations school in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian children take refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes at a United Nations school in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinian children take refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes at a United Nations school in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
6 / 40
A Palestinian man (L) comforts his son following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man (L) comforts his son following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian man (L) comforts his son following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 40
A Palestinian searches for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian searches for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian searches for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
8 / 40
Palestinians try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinians try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 40
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 40
Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
11 / 40
Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
12 / 40
A Palestinian man, in clothes stained with the blood of his father, who medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, mourns at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man, in clothes stained with the blood of his father, who medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, mourns at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian man, in clothes stained with the blood of his father, who medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, mourns at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
13 / 40
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, July 25, 2014
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
14 / 40
A Palestinian medic inspects a damaged room at Al-Aqsa hospital, which witnesses said was damaged in Israeli shelling on Monday, in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian medic inspects a damaged room at Al-Aqsa hospital, which witnesses said was damaged in Israeli shelling on Monday, in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian medic inspects a damaged room at Al-Aqsa hospital, which witnesses said was damaged in Israeli shelling on Monday, in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
15 / 40
Smoke rises during what witnesses said were heavy Israeli shelling at the Shejaia neighbourhood in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Smoke rises during what witnesses said were heavy Israeli shelling at the Shejaia neighbourhood in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
Smoke rises during what witnesses said were heavy Israeli shelling at the Shejaia neighbourhood in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
16 / 40
A Palestinian salvages a mattress from the remains of a house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian salvages a mattress from the remains of a house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian salvages a mattress from the remains of a house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
17 / 40
Palestinians evacuate a building after what witnesses said were warning Israeli air strikes next to their homes in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians evacuate a building after what witnesses said were warning Israeli air strikes next to their homes in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinians evacuate a building after what witnesses said were warning Israeli air strikes next to their homes in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
18 / 40
A medic helps a Palestinian in the Shejaia neighborhood, which was heavily shelled by Israel during fighting, in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A medic helps a Palestinian in the Shejaia neighborhood, which was heavily shelled by Israel during fighting, in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
A medic helps a Palestinian in the Shejaia neighborhood, which was heavily shelled by Israel during fighting, in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
19 / 40
Palestinian medics tend to a boy who they said was wounded in an Israeli shelling, at a hospital, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian medics tend to a boy who they said was wounded in an Israeli shelling, at a hospital, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinian medics tend to a boy who they said was wounded in an Israeli shelling, at a hospital, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
20 / 40
Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
21 / 40
A man looks at a destroyed house, which police said was targeted on Friday in an Israeli air strike, through a hole, in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A man looks at a destroyed house, which police said was targeted on Friday in an Israeli air strike, through a hole, in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
A man looks at a destroyed house, which police said was targeted on Friday in an Israeli air strike, through a hole, in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
22 / 40
Two Palestinians, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, sit at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Two Palestinians, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, sit at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
Two Palestinians, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, sit at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
23 / 40
Belongings are strewn about in a building that police said was damaged by an overnight Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Belongings are strewn about in a building that police said was damaged by an overnight Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
Belongings are strewn about in a building that police said was damaged by an overnight Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
24 / 40
Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died on Friday from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike on Thursday afternoon, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died on Friday from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike on Thursday afternoon, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr...more

Friday, July 25, 2014
Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died on Friday from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike on Thursday afternoon, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
25 / 40
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting, in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting, in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting, in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
26 / 40
Children's shoes are bagged among belongings salvaged from a damaged Palestinian home, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Children's shoes are bagged among belongings salvaged from a damaged Palestinian home, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
Children's shoes are bagged among belongings salvaged from a damaged Palestinian home, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
27 / 40
A Palestinian woman sits inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian woman sits inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian woman sits inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
28 / 40
A Palestinian man, who medics said was injured by an explosion during a morning Israeli strike, is carried into Shifa hospital in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian man, who medics said was injured by an explosion during a morning Israeli strike, is carried into Shifa hospital in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian man, who medics said was injured by an explosion during a morning Israeli strike, is carried into Shifa hospital in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
29 / 40
Palestinians evacuate a wounded man following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians evacuate a wounded man following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinians evacuate a wounded man following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
30 / 40
A Palestinian girl sits in a minibus after fleeing her family's house during heavy Israeli shelling, in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian girl sits in a minibus after fleeing her family's house during heavy Israeli shelling, in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian girl sits in a minibus after fleeing her family's house during heavy Israeli shelling, in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
31 / 40
A Palestinian man looks at a mosque which police said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man looks at a mosque which police said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian man looks at a mosque which police said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
32 / 40
A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
33 / 40
Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling, at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling, at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling, at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
34 / 40
Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian from al-Halaq family, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike on Sunday along with seven members from the same family, during their funeral in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian from al-Halaq family, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike on Sunday along with seven members from the same family, during their funeral in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian from al-Halaq family, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike on Sunday along with seven members from the same family, during their funeral in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
35 / 40
A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, cries at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, cries at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, cries at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
36 / 40
A Palestinian man inspects a house, which police said was damaged in Israeli shelling that killed two boys and a man from Nutaiz family, in Gaza City July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man inspects a house, which police said was damaged in Israeli shelling that killed two boys and a man from Nutaiz family, in Gaza City July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian man inspects a house, which police said was damaged in Israeli shelling that killed two boys and a man from Nutaiz family, in Gaza City July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
37 / 40
A Palestinian woman, who fled her home close to the border with Israel, stays at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian woman, who fled her home close to the border with Israel, stays at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian woman, who fled her home close to the border with Israel, stays at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
38 / 40
Palestinians flee the Shujayeh neighbourhood during heavy Israeli shelling in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians flee the Shujayeh neighbourhood during heavy Israeli shelling in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinians flee the Shujayeh neighbourhood during heavy Israeli shelling in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
39 / 40
A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hassan

A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hassan

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hassan
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Gaza offensive

Gaza offensive

Next Slideshows

Gaza offensive

Gaza offensive

Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

25 Jul 2014
Taiwan plane crash

Taiwan plane crash

A TransAsia Airways turboprop plane crashes with all 48 aboard killed.

25 Jul 2014
Amid the crash site

Amid the crash site

Details amid the MH17 debris field in Ukraine.

24 Jul 2014
MH17 crash site

MH17 crash site

The aftermath of the Malaysian airliner crash.

24 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Race to the French presidency

Race to the French presidency

With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast