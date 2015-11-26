Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 26, 2015 | 10:05pm GMT

Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

Palestinians work to repair a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town of Rafah is now waterlogged, destroyed by Cairo to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents in Egypt's Sinai desert. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians work to repair a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town of Rafah is now...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Palestinians work to repair a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town of Rafah is now waterlogged, destroyed by Cairo to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents in Egypt's Sinai desert. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 15
Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stand guard as they view a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean into the tunnels is not only creating a mess as it rises to the surface. Palestinian officials say it is also contaminating water supplies as well as threatening to wreck farmland and spread disease. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stand guard as they view a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean into the tunnels is not only creating a mess as it...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stand guard as they view a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean into the tunnels is not only creating a mess as it rises to the surface. Palestinian officials say it is also contaminating water supplies as well as threatening to wreck farmland and spread disease. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
2 / 15
A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel as he works to repair it, November 26, 2015. This September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an arms flow in the opposite direction, from Gaza to the militants, it cleared the area on its side of the border and began pumping water into the underground maze, collapsing the land. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel as he works to repair it, November 26, 2015. This September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel as he works to repair it, November 26, 2015. This September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an arms flow in the opposite direction, from Gaza to the militants, it cleared the area on its side of the border and began pumping water into the underground maze, collapsing the land. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
3 / 15
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had done more damage to the network, which once accounted for an estimated 30 percent of Gaza's imports, than Israeli bombing had caused over the past two decades. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had done more damage to the network, which once...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had done more damage to the network, which once accounted for an estimated 30 percent of Gaza's imports, than Israeli bombing had caused over the past two decades. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 15
A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas keeps watch as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main contraband. No one can, or will, say how many weapons tunnels remain - a secret that is guarded by Hamas and other armed groups, which last fought a war with Israel in 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas keeps watch as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas keeps watch as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main contraband. No one can, or will, say how many weapons tunnels remain - a secret that is guarded by Hamas and other armed groups, which last fought a war with Israel in 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
5 / 15
A Palestinian worker ascends on a rope to leave a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local officials said, with the sea water polluting underground drinking reserves. Egypt's campaign, said Tamer al-Sleibi, water department director in the Palestinian Environment Quality Authority in Gaza, could weaken the foundations of homes already on shaky ground due to tunnel-building and make land unfit for agriculture in areas near the frontier. There is also a health risk as the water turns stagnant, allowing mosquitoes and other disease carriers to breed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker ascends on a rope to leave a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local officials said, with the sea water polluting underground drinking reserves. Egypt's campaign, said Tamer...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker ascends on a rope to leave a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local officials said, with the sea water polluting underground drinking reserves. Egypt's campaign, said Tamer al-Sleibi, water department director in the Palestinian Environment Quality Authority in Gaza, could weaken the foundations of homes already on shaky ground due to tunnel-building and make land unfit for agriculture in areas near the frontier. There is also a health risk as the water turns stagnant, allowing mosquitoes and other disease carriers to breed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 15
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel after it was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel after it was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel after it was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 15
A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stands guard as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stands guard as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stands guard as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
8 / 15
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 15
General view of the exterior of a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

General view of the exterior of a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
General view of the exterior of a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 15
Palestinian workers rest as they repair a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian workers rest as they repair a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Palestinian workers rest as they repair a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 15
A Palestinian worker sits inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker sits inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker sits inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 15
A Palestinian worker walks inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker walks inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker walks inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 15
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 15
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Desperation on the Macedonia border

Desperation on the Macedonia border

Next Slideshows

Desperation on the Macedonia border

Desperation on the Macedonia border

Hundreds of migrants try to storm the Greek-Macedonian border, tearing down part of the barbed wire at the crossing and demanding to continue their journey to...

26 Nov 2015
Iran in aerospace

Iran in aerospace

A look at Iran's aviation and space technologies.

26 Nov 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Nov 2015
Church becomes refugee sanctuary

Church becomes refugee sanctuary

Workers have removed the altar and dozens of chairs at a German church, replacing them with metal beds to house newly arrived refugees.

26 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures