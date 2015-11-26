Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels
Palestinians work to repair a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town of Rafah is now...more
Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stand guard as they view a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean into the tunnels is not only creating a mess as it...more
A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel as he works to repair it, November 26, 2015. This September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an...more
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had done more damage to the network, which once...more
A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas keeps watch as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main...more
A Palestinian worker ascends on a rope to leave a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local officials said, with the sea water polluting underground drinking reserves. Egypt's campaign, said Tamer...more
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel after it was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stands guard as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
General view of the exterior of a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian workers rest as they repair a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker sits inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker walks inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Desperation on the Macedonia border
Hundreds of migrants try to storm the Greek-Macedonian border, tearing down part of the barbed wire at the crossing and demanding to continue their journey to...
Iran in aerospace
A look at Iran's aviation and space technologies.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Church becomes refugee sanctuary
Workers have removed the altar and dozens of chairs at a German church, replacing them with metal beds to house newly arrived refugees.
MORE IN PICTURES
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.