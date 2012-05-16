Edition:
Inside Greece

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A man walks in front of the temple of Zeus in Athens March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

1 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

An actress, playing the role of a priestess, releases a dove during the dress rehearsal for the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

An immigrant pushes an empty shopping trolley past graffiti in a poor Athens neighbourhood January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

3 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A tourist stands in front of a row of busts in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens June 22, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

4 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

5 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A commuter comes out of a closed metro station during a 24-hour metro strike in Athens January 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

6 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

22-year-old Thanos Kechagias feeds his mother's dog Vagos in his student flat before they head off to the college where he is studying mechanical engineering in the Greek city of Patra, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

7 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A woman stands on her balcony situated next to chimney stacks in the city of Megalopolis, May 15, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

8 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A swimmer in the sea waves to friends on a snow-covered beach at Alimos suburb near Athens, February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

9 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A fire-fighting airplane drops water over a forest fire in Varnava village, northeast of Athens, August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

10 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A protester smokes in front of riot policemen during a rally of metal industry workers in Athens November 21, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

11 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A student from Thessaloniki sits opposite the Greek parliament in central Athens with a banner that reads "hunger strike by a free serf with no debt", October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

12 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A Greek presidential guard hoists the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill in Athens October 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

13 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Greek presidential guards march in front of the monument of the Unknown Soldier at the Greek Parliament in Athens, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

14 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A North African illegal immigrant eats by railway tracks at his temporary shelter in Athens on Orthodox Good Friday April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

15 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Models rush to changing rooms during Greek Fashion week at Zappeio Hall in Athens, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

16 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

An elderly woman stands amongst burnt cars in the village of Artemida in Peloponnese peninsula, southwest of Athens, August 25, 2007. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

17 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A firefighting helicopter flies over the archaeological stadium of ancient Olympia in south Peloponnese, August 26, 2007. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

18 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A swimmer takes a shower on a beach during a day as temperatures soared to 40 Celsius degrees in Athens' suburb of Alimos, July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

19 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Orthodox priests line up outside Athens' Metropolitan church to bow to the body of Archbishop Christodoulos, January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

20 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A member of the Ukranian synchronised swimming team performs their free routine during an Olympic Games qualification tournament at the Athens Olympic Sports Complex, April 17, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

21 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Youngsters play on a beach in a southern Athens suburb, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

22 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A man stands in front of vehicles arranging piles of garbage at Liosia landfill northeast of Athens, December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

23 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A deer is pictured amongst burnt trees on Mount Parnitha following a forest fire, north of Athens, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

24 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Visitors soak in a natural thermal spa as a man stands under a waterfall near the village of Aridea in Edessa, northwest of Athens, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

25 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Greek Prime Minister and leader of conservative New Democracy party Costas Karamanlis delivers a speech during a pre-election rally in Athens, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

26 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Revellers celebrate Clean Monday by participating in a colourful "flour-war", a traditional activity marking the end of the carnival season, in the port town of Galaxidi, northwest of Athens, Mach 2, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

27 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Aircrafts from Flying Bull aerobatic demonstration team perform over Athens' coastal suburb of Faliro, October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

28 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A man and his son watch the Breitling Jet Team conducting aerobatics over the Saronic Gulf near Athens October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

29 / 30
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

30 / 30

