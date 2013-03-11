Inside Guantanamo
A guard walks through a cellblock inside Camp V, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. The facility is operated by the Joint Task Force Guantanamo and holds prisoners who have been captured in the war in Afghanistan and elsewhere since the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An unidentified prisoner reads a newspaper in a communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A holding pen used to transfer prisoners and materials is seen in an an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An ankle shackle used by prisoners during meetings with their lawyers is seen on the floor of the conference room at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A room used for meetings between lawyers and their clients is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The detainee library located inside Camp Delta offers reading material, movies and video games to prisoners being held at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Books in Arabic are seen on shelves at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Harry Potter movies are among the titles available at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Automobile magazines are among the reading material available at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Trays of halal meat for detainee meals are stored in a refrigeration unit at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A U.S. Marine guard tower overlooks the Northeast gate leading into Cuba territory at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A Desmarest's hutia, a moderately sized rodent referred to by resident's of Guantanamo Naval Base as a banana rat, walks on a fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. Camp...more
Plants grow on barbed wire at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A guard opens the gate at the entrance to Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A U.S. Marine takes part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
No photography signs are posted on the fence surrounding Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Northeast gate marks the end of U.S. soil as the road leads into Cuba at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The exterior of Camp Delta is seen at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
U.S. Marines take part in marksmanship qualification at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The frontier road parallels the security fence leading to the Northeast gate at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Weeds and flowers grow near the fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
