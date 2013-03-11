Inside Guantanamo

A Desmarest's hutia, a moderately sized rodent referred to by resident's of Guantanamo Naval Base as a banana rat, walks on a fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. Camp X-Ray was decommissioned in 2002 and detainees who have been captured in the war in Afghanistan and elsewhere since the September 11, 2001 attacks are now held in Camp V, Camp VI and Camp VII. REUTERS/Bob Strong