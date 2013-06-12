Inside Hong Kong

Eric Wong, managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, poses in a modified capsule bed inside a showroom in Hong Kong January 7, 2012. The beds, which are modified for the Hong Kong market, have adjustable ceilings, a larger air conditioner and a TV. They are aimed at university students and budget mainland Chinese travellers visiting the territory and will cost $450 a month or $30 a night, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Bobby Yip