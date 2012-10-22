Inside Iran
A woman walks along an avenue in central Tehran, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A boy smiles as he plays on a tank at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war in southern Tehran, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Members of the Iranian army's land force march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A cleric walks through the members of Iran's army air force and land force while attending Friday prayers in Tehran, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A general view of residential buildings in northwestern Tehran, May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Iranian man helps to smear mud on the face of another during the Ashura religious festival in Khorramabad, southwest of Tehran, January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Members of the Islamic Azad University's women volleyball team rest during a break in the second leg of Iran's women's volleyball premier league in Tehran, January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Iranian official smiles at the camera at a polling station in Tehran during a run-off parliamentary election, April 25, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Members of Iran's Basij militia smile as they pose for a photograph at a war memorial site, 16 miles from the Iraqi border, in Khoozestan province,. March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Iranian warship and speed boats take part in a naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fars News
An Iranian walks past a mural of a former American hostage outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An Iranian woman plays at Maryam Bowling fun and sport center on the island of Kish, south of Tehran, August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Iranian women walk along the southern beach on the island of Kish in the Persian Gulf, south of Tehran, August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Women pose with an abandoned Iraqi tank during their visit to a war memorial site near the Iraqi border, in Khoozestan province, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Majid Kavousifar and Hossein Kavousifar, his nephew, the killers of a judge who had jailed several reformist dissidents, hang from the cable of a crane in Tehran, August 2, 2007. Majid and Hossein were hanged before a crowd of hundreds....more
An Iranian man at the Ali Ebneh Musal Reza mosque in the city of Islamshahr, southeast of Tehran, March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A cleric who is a member of Iran's Basij militia southwest of Tehran, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman carrying a basket shops at a supermarket in northern Tehran, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Iranian couple rests as they sit in front of an Iranian-made Zelzal missile at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, in southern Tehran, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl more
Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard personnel monitor an area as they stand on top of a hill while taking part in a war game in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mehdi Marizad/Fars News
Worshippers pray during Friday prayers in Tehran, July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A cleric prays during his visit to a war memorial site near the Iraqi border, southwest of Tehran in Khoozestan province, March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Iranian students study in a classroom in Bam, southeast of Tehran, April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A musician from the Tehran Symphonic Orchestra performs in Tehran, December 28, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Iranian Sunni Kurd walks at a bazaar while shopping in Marivan in Kurdistan province, west of Tehran, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A young Iranian woman prays during the first Friday prayers of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the University of Tehran, August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Iranian couple look to each other while shopping on the island of Kish in the Persian Gulf, south of Tehran, August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Schoolgirls attend the Iranian parliament in Tehran, November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A young girl looks on while attending Tehran's Friday prayers at a university, April 11, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
