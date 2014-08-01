Edition:
Inside Israel's bomb shelters

An Israeli woman blow dries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
A dog walks next to the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli girls go down the stairs into a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
An Israeli boy plays in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Books are seen on a shelf at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Bottles of an alcoholic drink are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Decorations on walls are seen at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
A wall decorated with paintings by children are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Passengers walk past a sign pointing to a shelter at Ben Gurion International airport, near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 01, 2014
A bomb shelter is seen as people play paddleball on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli girls clean a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
An Israeli boy climbs stairs under a picture of the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis stand at the entrance of a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 01, 2014
